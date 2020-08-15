Dodgers vs. Angels lineups: Slumping Max Muncy returns to Dodgers lineup

Max Muncy, mired in a deep slump, is back in the Dodgers lineup Saturday to make his first start at third base this season against the Angels. Muncy will bat seventh, the lowest he’s been in the order, after getting Friday off.

Muncy is batting .169 with a .640 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He is five for 44 with 15 strikeouts and five walks in his last 12 games. He leads the Dodgers with 24 strikeouts in 90 plate appearances. He batted seventh once last season.

Justin Turner will be the Dodgers’ designated hitter. Corey Seager will start at shortstop for the second straight game after missing five games with a back injury and returning to DH on Thursday. Cody Bellinger will play first base and bat fifth for the second consecutive night after hitting two home runs in the spot Friday. Austin Barnes will be the catcher again as Will Smith deals with neck stiffness.

Taylor Ward gets a start in left field for the Angels and rookie Jo Adell has a day off after going four for 24 in seven games. Ward, a Fresno State product, hit 27 home runs in triple A last season and has seven home runs in 207 major league at-bats.

Starting lineups for Saturday’s game:

Dodgers starting lineup



1. Mookie Betts — Right field

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Corey Seager — Shortstop

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Justin Turner — Designated hitter

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. AJ Pollock — Center field

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Cody Bellinger — First base

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Chris Taylor — Left field

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Max Muncy — Third base

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Kiké Hernández — Second base

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Walker Buehler — Starting pitcher

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels starting lineup



1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Tommy La Stella — Second base

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Mike Trout — Center field

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Taylor Ward — Left field

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Brian Goodwin — Right field

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Max Stassi — Catcher

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Luis Rengifo — Second base

(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Andrew Heaney — Starting pitcher