Dodgers vs. Angels lineups: Slumping Max Muncy returns to Dodgers lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy bats against the Houston Astros on July 28, 2020.
The Dodgers’ Max Muncy, pictured July 28, was back in the lineup Saturday night against the Angels and playing third base.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 15, 2020
4:30 PM
Max Muncy, mired in a deep slump, is back in the Dodgers lineup Saturday to make his first start at third base this season against the Angels. Muncy will bat seventh, the lowest he’s been in the order, after getting Friday off.

Muncy is batting .169 with a .640 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He is five for 44 with 15 strikeouts and five walks in his last 12 games. He leads the Dodgers with 24 strikeouts in 90 plate appearances. He batted seventh once last season.

Justin Turner will be the Dodgers’ designated hitter. Corey Seager will start at shortstop for the second straight game after missing five games with a back injury and returning to DH on Thursday. Cody Bellinger will play first base and bat fifth for the second consecutive night after hitting two home runs in the spot Friday. Austin Barnes will be the catcher again as Will Smith deals with neck stiffness.

Taylor Ward gets a start in left field for the Angels and rookie Jo Adell has a day off after going four for 24 in seven games. Ward, a Fresno State product, hit 27 home runs in triple A last season and has seven home runs in 207 major league at-bats.

Starting lineups for Saturday’s game:

Dodgers starting lineup

1. Mookie Betts — Right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Corey Seager — Shortstop

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
3. Justin Turner — Designated hitter

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. AJ Pollock — Center field

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Cody Bellinger — First base

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Chris Taylor — Left field

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
7. Max Muncy — Third base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Kiké Hernández — Second base

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Walker Buehler — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
Angels starting lineup

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Tommy La Stella — Second base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Mike Trout — Center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Taylor Ward — Left field

Angels infielder/outfielder Taylor Ward.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Brian Goodwin — Right field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
8. Max Stassi — Catcher

Angels catcher Max Stassi.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Luis Rengifo — Second base

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Andrew Heaney — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

