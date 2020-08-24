If it’s 8/24, it’s Kobe Bryant Day in L.A. and Orange County

A day after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was remembered on what would have been his 42nd birthday, the city of Los Angeles and Orange County honor his legacy with a day in his honor on Monday — 8/24, which appropriately are the two jersey numbers he wore during a 20-year NBA career.

Bryant was remembered Sunday in a variety of ways — by his wife, Vanessa, in an Instragram post; Lakers stars past and present in exclusive interviews; the Dodgers in a video tribute and by wearing his jerseys before their game; and by Candace Parker and the Sparks, the WNBA team he supported.

The city of Los Angeles declared 8/24 Kobe Bryant Day in 2016, shortly after his final season with the Lakers. The Board of Supervisors in Orange County followed suit earlier this month.

There are no official ceremonies planned in L.A. or Orange County. National Today suggests celebrating the day by wearing one of Bryant’s jerseys, watching clips from some of his biggest games or donating to one of his favorite charities, such as the After-School All-Stars, Stand Up to Cancer, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

The Lakers will play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series.

Bryant, who led the Lakers to five NBA championships and finished as the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others while traveling to a youth basketball game in Ventura County.

Bryant was set to headline a Hall of Fame class alongside legendary big men Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The ceremony, originally scheduled for Aug. 29, has been postponed until at least January.

Bryant, who won two Olympic gold medals, was an 18-time All-Star, 14-time All-NBA selection (10 first team) and 12-time NBA All-Defensive player (nine first team).

1 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 25, 2013, at Staples Center. Arguably the greatest player of his generation, Bryant has played a leading role in helping the Lakers carry their winning tradition into the 21st century. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 102 Kobe Bryant is all smiles at the July 1996 news conference where he was introduced after the Lakers acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vlade Divac. The Hornets had selected the 17-year-old right out of high school with the 13th overall choice in the 1996 NBA draft. (Los Angeles Times) 3 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant holds up his jersey during his introductory news conference on July 12, 1996. (Andrew Scholer / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 102 Laker rookie Kobe Bryant was a seasoned veteran at getting shot by cameras for advertisements before he took his first shot at training camp. (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a summer league game against the Detroit Pistons in Long Beach on July 13, 1996. (Michael Caulfield / Associated Press) 6 / 102 Lakers rookie Kobe Bryant, 18, warms up before a game at the Forum on Jan. 30, 1997. (Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 102 Laker rookie Kobe Bryant, 18, listens to coach Del Harris during a break in a 129-99 victory over the Washington Bullets at the Forum. Bryant scored 13 points. (Los Angeles Times) 8 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant saves the ball from going out of bounds during a game at the Forum on Dec. 29, 1997. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant claps while walking off the court during a timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 24, 1997, at the Forum. (Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 102 Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, left, guards Lakers star Kobe Bryant during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press) 11 / 102 Kobe Bryant is dejected after losing the ball late in the second half of Game 3 of the 1999 Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs at the Forum. The Lakers lost, 103-91, giving the Spurs a 3-0 advantage in the series. The Spurs went on to win the series 4-0. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant speaks with reporters at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo on May 2, 2000. (Jack Smith / Associated Press) 13 / 102 Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal hold the championship trophies after winning Game 6 of the 2000 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant jumps over a row of fans after saving the ball from going out of bounds during a win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 20, 2001. (Pat Sullivan / Associated Press) 15 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, is all smiles while standing next to teammates (from left) Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and Shaquille O’Neal during Game 1 of the 2001 Western Conference finals. Bryant scored 45 points in the Lakers’ 104-90 win. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 102 Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal congratulate one another during the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the 2002 Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a win over the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center on Nov. 22, 2002. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, steals the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers guard Jeff McInnis during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 3, 2002. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during Game 1 of the 2002 NBA Western Conference finals against the Sacramento Kings. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right center, congratulates teammate Robert Horry on his winning shot against the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at Staples Center on May 26, 2002. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 102 Lakers teammates (from left) Kobe Bryant, Lindsey Hunter and Shaquille O’Neal celebrate the team’s 2002 NBA Finals win over the New Jersey Nets. (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates in the locker room after the team’s 2002 NBA Championship win over the New Jersey Nets. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks at the Larry O’Brien trophy after the Lakers’ NBA Championship victory over the New Jersey Nets on June 12, 2002. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 102 Lakers teammates Mark Madsen, left, and Kobe Bryant celebrate the team’s 2002 NBA title during a celebration in downtown Los Angeles on June 14, 2002. (Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 102 Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal show off their 2002 NBA championship rings before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Oct. 29, 2002. (Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty Images) 26 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, drives on Houston Rockets small forward Juaquin Hawkins during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 17, 2002. (Kevin P. Casey / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 102 Kobe Bryant, right, speaks with Michael Jordan, then with the Washington Wizards, during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBA/Getty Images) 28 / 102 Kobe Bryant watches as one of his 3-pointers falls during a game against the Wizards at Staples in 2001. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, is double-teamed by Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Eric Snow, left, and Flip Murray during a game on March 19, 2006. (Mark Duncan / Associated Press) 30 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant walks past the courtroom where his pretrial motion hearing for sexual assault charges took place in Eagle, Colo., on March 25, 2004. In July 2003, Bryant was arrested after a woman claimed he raped her at a Colorado hotel. Prosecutors later dropped the charges. (Chris Schneider / EPA) 31 / 102 Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, take part in a news conference at Staples Center in July 2003 while addressing the sexual assault charges brought against Kobe. The charges were later dropped. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 32 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, speaks with Coach Phil Jackson in 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 33 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on April 10, 2003. (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times) 34 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant tries to hide his emotions after the team’s season-ending loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2003 NBA Western Conference semifinals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 102 Lakers players (from left) Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton and Shaquille O’Neal make their first game appearance together during a preseason game against the Clippers in Anaheim on Oct. 23, 2003. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 36 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, is congratulated by teammate Derek Fisher after the Lakers’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the 2004 Western Conference semifinals at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 37 / 102 Lakers teammates (from left) Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Gary Payton walk off the court after a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the 2004 Western Conference finals at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 38 / 102 Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal sit on the bench during Game 6 of the 2004 Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 39 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant wipes sweat from his face during the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the 2004 NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant writhes in pain after injuring his right ankle during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on Jan. 13, 2005. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times) 41 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, and William “Smush” Parker talk during a preseason game against the Utah Jazz in Anaheim on Oct. 25, 2005. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 42 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts after hitting the winning shot against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2006 Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 43 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts after being fouled by the Houston Rockets’ Ryan Bowen (not pictured) in the first quarter of a game at Staples Center on Dec. 18, 2005. (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times) 44 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, whispers something to Coach Phil Jackson in between being photographed during Lakers’ Media Day on Oct. 2, 2006. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 45 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant saves the ball from going out of bounds during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on Nov. 12, 2006. (Richard Hartog / Los Angeles Times) 46 / 102 Lakers forward Lamar Odom, left, and guard Kobe Bryant talk on the bench during a timeout against the New Jersey Nets on Nov. 26, 2006. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 47 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant listens to the national anthem before a game against the New Jersey Nets on Nov. 26, 2006. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 48 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant shoots over Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade to score the winning basket with less than a second remaining in a 108-107 victory at Staples Center on Dec. 4, 2009. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 49 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Natalia, while greeting team owner Jerry Buss before a news conference at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles announcing Bryant as the 2008 NBA MVP. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 50 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after losing to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the 2007 NBA Western Conference quarterfinals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 51 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after a championship loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 52 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates after hitting a late three-pointer in a win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the 2009 Western Conference quarterfinals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 53 / 102 Phoenix Suns Coach Alvin Gentry, right, calls a timeout immediately after Kobe Bryant hits a three-pointer during Game 2 of the 2010 Western Conference finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 54 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts immediately after a slam dunk against the New York Knicks on Feb. 2, 2009, at Madison Square Garden. Bryant scored 61 points in the win. (Kathy Willens / Associated Press) 55 / 102 Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, right, celebrate in the closing seconds of the team’s NBA Championship win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 56 / 102 Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning his fourth NBA title with a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 57 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O’Brien Trophy while celebrating his fourth championship with the team following a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 58 / 102 Lakers teammates Derek Fisher, left, and Kobe Bryant, center, give President Barack Obama a personalized team jersey while visiting the White House on Jan. 25, 2010. (Charles Dharapak / Associated Press) 59 / 102 Lakers forward Ron Artest, center, is congratulated by Kobe Bryant, left, and the rest of his teammates after hitting the winning shot against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 2010 Western Conference finals. (Wally Skalij / Associated Press) 60 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, and Boston Celtics guard Tony Allen battle for a loose ball during Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 15, 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 61 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning his fifth NBA title following a victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 62 / 102 Kobe Bryant celebrates after the Lakers’ victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 63 / 102 Kobe Bryant gestures while celebrating his fifth championship with the Lakers during a team parade in Los Angeles on June 21, 2010. (Christina House / For the Times) 64 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates his fifth NBA title during the team’s championship parade on June 21, 2010. (Christina House / For the Times) 65 / 102 Kobe Bryant kisses his championship ring during a ceremony honoring the Lakers’ 2010 NBA title before the team’s season opener on Oct. 26, 2010. (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times) 66 / 102 Lamar Odom and Kobe Bryant share a laugh before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on Nov. 9, 2010. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 67 / 102 Kobe Bryant, left, exchanges words with LeBron James during a Christmas Day game in 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 68 / 102 Kobe Bryant walks behind Dallas Mavericks standout Dirk Nowitzki during Game 3 of the 2011 Western Conference semifinals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 69 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after the team’s season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 8, 2011. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 70 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant reflects on the 2010-11 season as he answers questions from reporters at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo on May 11, 2011. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 71 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant Lakers participates in an training session for South Korean fans during a promotional tour in Seoul on July 14, 2011. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images) 72 / 102 Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during an exhibition game in the Philippines on July 24, 2011. (Noel Celis / AFP/Getty Images) 73 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant gets a massage from team physical therapist Julie Seto during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 29, 2012. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 74 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, greets Oklahoma City Thunder standout Kevin Durant before walking off the court after a season-ending loss in Game 5 of the 2012 Western Conference semifinals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 75 / 102 Lakers teammates (from left) Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard celebrate in the closing moments of their 119-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 18, 2012. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 76 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, puts up a shot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nicolas Batum during a game at Staples Center on Feb. 22, 2013. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 77 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Rudy Gay during the Lakers’ 118-116 overtime win at Staples Center on March 8, 2013. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press) 78 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks on during a game against the New Orleans Hornets at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2013. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 79 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, protects the ball from Sacramento Kings forward John Salmons during the Lakers’ 103-98 win on March 30, 2013. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press) 80 / 102 Kobe Bryant rolls on the floor in pain after injuring suffering a torn Achilles tendon during a game against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2013. Bryant did not return from the injury until December 2013. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 81 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant limps off the court in front of teammate Metta World Peace after suffering an Achilles’ tendon injury on April 12, 2013, against the Golden State Warriors. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 82 / 102 Kobe Bryant sits on the bench before being introduced during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Dec. 10, 2013. It was Bryant’s first game back since tearing his Achilles’ tendon during a game on April 12, 2013. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 83 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant grabs a rebound during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on Dec. 8, 2013. (Harry How / Getty Images) 84 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Dec. 10, 2013. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 85 / 102 Kobe Bryant holds his left knee after a play against Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Dec. 17, 2013. Bryant suffered a fracture on his tibia and missed the remainder of the 2012-13 season. (Time Warner Cable Sportsnet) 86 / 102 Kobe Bryant, sidelined with a torn Achilles’ tendon injury sits next to teammate Jodie Meeks during a Lakers’ loss to the Clippers at Staples Center on Jan. 10, 2014. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times) 87 / 102 Kobe Bryant walks down the court during the Lakers’ 110-91 loss to the Pacers on Dec. 14, 2014, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images) 88 / 102 Kobe Bryant drives on Memphis Grizzlies guard Quincy Pondexter during a game on Nov. 26, 2014. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 89 / 102 Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during a 110-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 15, 2014. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images) 90 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, speaks with Coach Byron Scott during a game against the San Antonio Spurs last December. (Eric Gay / Associated Press) 91 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant dribbles the ball during the first half of a game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 15, 2014. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images) 92 / 102 () 93 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during the fourth quarter of a 111-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30, 2014. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press) 94 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against Indiana Pacers at Staples Center on Jan. 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 95 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks on during the closing moments of a 111-95 loss to the Washington Wizards on Dec. 3, 2014. (Rob Carr / Getty Images) 96 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers during a game at Staples Center on Jan. 13, 2015. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 97 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, poses for photos with FC Barcelona captain Andrés Iniesta Luján before a training session at the StubHub Stadium in Carson on July 20, 2015. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images) 98 / 102 Kobe Bryant poses for a photo at the Beverly Hills Hilton on July 18, 2014. Bryant was limited to 35 games during the 2014-15 season because of injury. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 99 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant fields questions from reporters surrounding him during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 100 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant fields questions from television reporters during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 101 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is surrounded by reporters while doing a radio interview during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 102 / 102 Kobe Bryant tries to steal the ball from Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson posted an open letter Monday on The Players’ Tribune to the player who helped the Lakers defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals and beat out Iverson for the 2005-06 scoring title. .

“You were my guy.

“The 2001 Finals, we were going at each other like fighters. Not out of some beef or hatred — that’s what some people could never understand. Not out of hate. Out of admiration. Out of love.

“I can’t tell you how many pictures I’ve seen of me and you, at the free throw line, talking our ... and just smiling.

“Man, who the hell loses an NBA scoring title averaging 33 a game?

“How the hell are you going to average 35 like that, man?

“Why’d you have to do that??

“You had to do it because you’re you. Because you’re Kobe Bean Bryant. Because you’re a straight-up giant.”

Here are some of the other heartfelt tributes posted to Bryant on his birthday and namesake day.

“People just don't understand how obsessed I am with winning.” pic.twitter.com/a8Sd7zOZrI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2020

With tears in my eyes today... I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family. I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways. #Hermano #Familia #42 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hHYYfUwmcj — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2020

24 main message to me was to attack life and the game with tenacity. If you do that you’ll have no regrets. Have fun. Be you. Never change....My brother. Hope you well https://t.co/xJ1qDmGRRt — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 23, 2020

Join us as we celebrate Kobe Bryant Day. 💜💛



Comment below with your favorite Mamba memories. pic.twitter.com/qkyNXXw8o0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 24, 2020

“You could say I dared people to be their best selves.” pic.twitter.com/0yT59qgEkd — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2020

Mamba Forever ∞



Happy Birthday, Kobe 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/1OZ0XDS7aq — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 23, 2020

Legends are missed, but never forgotten.



I had the pleasure of calling Kobe Bryant my friend for 20 years. Nobody, and I mean nobody, worked harder and more passionately to be great, day in and day out. As a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a husband and as a father. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/F1IxskIDyP — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) August 23, 2020

Remembering you and honoring you on this day. We will love you forever @KobeBryant. You will always be alive to us. Sending blessings and prayers to Vanessa and the family today 🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💛 pic.twitter.com/GrmJizugjn — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 23, 2020