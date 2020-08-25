Justin Upton is doing all he can (except playing) to start hitting again

Nearly three weeks have passed since Justin Upton was told by Angels manager Joe Maddon that he would no longer play with regularity.

The Angels wanted Upton to get right, emerge from a slump in which he started the season five-for-37. With an abbreviated schedule and top prospect Jo Adell awaiting his first MLB opportunity, they didn’t have enough flexibility to allow Upton to work out his issues in-game.

The diminished role has had the opposite effect of the Angels’ hope. Upton, who is earning a prorated portion of his $21-million 2020 salary, has two hits in 31 at-bats since Adell’s promotion Aug. 4.

His latest hit came in Monday’s 11-4 loss to the Houston Astros, a fourth-inning solo homer that just cleared the right-field fence at Minute Maid Park. The ball left Upton’s bat at 99.6 mph, marking the fourth time he had struck a ball harder than 90 mph since Aug. 6.

Upton hadn’t reached base in 17 consecutive plate appearances before the hit.

For everyday players, hard contact on a hit like Upton’s opposite-field home run can often spark a turnaround. But Upton, who turned 33 Tuesday, doesn’t have the luxury of playing consistently anymore. Before Monday, he was on the bench for four consecutive games.

Building momentum is even more challenging for Upton this season than it was in 2019, when he battled lower body injuries that compromised the second year of his five-year, $106-million contract and batted .215 with a .724 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 63 games.

“The stuff that I’m working on, not being able to test it in the game, I think that’s been the toughest part,” Upton said in a Tuesday videoconference before the Angels’ doubleheader against the Astros.

The homer only alleviated some strain. Upton is still trying to find a groove.

“It’s tough to get in a little rhythm when you’re not getting at bats,” Mike Trout said. “But once he’s in there, he’s obviously doing his best to get hits and hit the ball hard. He’s had some tough luck these last couple days when he’s in there. But he’s a kind of guy that just works hard and is trying to get back to normalcy.”

All Upton can do is remain positive and keep making tweaks amid the Angels’ calamitous 9-21 start. Hitting coach Jeremy Reed said last week that he and fellow coaches had identified “some things” from before Upton’s arrival in Anaheim in late 2017 that could help. He didn’t want to specify the changes he wanted Upton to implement, but he seemed optimistic about Upton returning to form.

Before the Angels traded for him, Upton hit .260 with an .833 OPS in 1 1/2 seasons with Detroit.

“There’s things that we see in all of those years that aren’t coming out,” Reed said.