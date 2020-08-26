How players, teams and others reacted on social media to today’s protest by Bucks

Players and teams from across all sports leagues as well as politicians stood in solidarity with the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to play today’s scheduled NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis.

Many took social media to share their thoughts.

From the players of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds: pic.twitter.com/qkhH4AmBKm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2020

We have the strongest, most unified league in the world!!! #change — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 26, 2020

(Ja Morant via Twitter)

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020

"It's such a terrible situation that we're going through in this country still after so many years of this." - @kylekuzma pic.twitter.com/5JuFMpUrmY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 26, 2020

Respect ✊🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 26, 2020

STATEMENT FROM THE ORLANDO MAGIC AND THE DeVOS FAMILY pic.twitter.com/jRZJmo1mq4 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 26, 2020

The NBRA stands in solidarity with our players' decision to boycott tonight’s games in protest of the continued unjustified killing of black men and women by law enforcement. There are more important issues in our country than basketball and we hope this will inspire change. — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) August 26, 2020

I was excited to see us play - and hopefully close out our series - tonight. But I stand behind our players, today and always. After more than 400 years of cruelty, racism and injustice, we all need to work together to say enough is enough. #JusticeForJacobBlake #WeHearYou — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) August 26, 2020

Progress is often uncomfortable.



Hearts and minds don’t change easily. It takes bold leaders putting their reputations on the line to get things done.



I applaud the NBA players striking for justice and change. https://t.co/Pq5l6m0sEn — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 26, 2020

Those who have been doing the work understand that it’s about the system in place. Yes, we want justice in these cases but we also need systemic change. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 26, 2020

FED UP. Ain’t enough money in world to keep overlooking true issues that effect the mind body & soul of what we do. We cannot be happy for self when our communities are suffering & innocent folk are dying.. since George Floyd, there have been at least 20 other police shootings. https://t.co/UmzuuWP7us — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 26, 2020

"It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back." @DocRivers is right.



Solidarity with the @Bucks & @NBA today in their stand against racial injustice. #Blacklivesmatter https://t.co/L9RFbuTB0I — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) August 26, 2020

We stand with our brothers. https://t.co/NnAQJWCmu1 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 26, 2020

We stand together. Black Lives Matter. — Sydney Wiese (@swiesebaby24) August 26, 2020

It would be wrong to think that today’s NBA, WNBA and MLB boycotts were about one shooting in one city. This is frustration and anger that after 400 years of racial oppression there has not been nearly enough change. How much longer will we tolerate this racial oppression? — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) August 27, 2020

We stand united with the entire NBA Family in continuing the fight against racism and social injustice. Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/nn13pKXqfw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 27, 2020

.@E_Williams_1 of the @AtlantaDream reads a statement as a representative for all WNBA players. pic.twitter.com/Gb0fhYM8T9 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 27, 2020

Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/Rhs0hbLVMN — Shed Long Jr. (@SLONG895) August 26, 2020