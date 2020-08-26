NBA players discuss boycotting playoff games to protest Jacob Blake shooting

Players from the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors have discussed boycotting NBA playoff games because of growing frustration after another police shooting of a Black man.

Members of the teams met Tuesday night at their hotel to discuss options in an effort to affect change in the ongoing fight against racism, injustice and brutality.

The Raptors and the Celtics are set to begin an Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday.

“It makes me question if this was the right decision,” Toronto star Pascal Siakam said of restarting the season. “Are we really making a change? Are we really doing something meaningful?”

Advertisement

Activism was among the key reasons players agreed to resume their season in Orlando in the wake of the George Floyd killing. The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. — with video capturing a police officer firing into Blake’s back as he tried to enter his car — has sent shockwaves through the NBA campus.

Members of the Lakers, including LeBron James, spoke extensively about it. Clippers coach Doc Rivers was on the edge of tears while discussing it. And now, games could be in jeopardy as teams try to figure out what’s next.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he’s had discussions with some of his players, who are wondering if they should leave the NBA’s bubble entirely.

Advertisement

“It just feels like we’re stuck,” Siakam said.