NHL playoffs to resume with three games each Saturday, Sunday

"End Racism" is displayed on the scoreboard Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
(Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Aug. 28, 2020
7:50 AM
The NHL’s second-round playoff series will resume with three games each on Saturday and Sunday after players prompted the league to postpone two days of action to protest racial injustice.

In the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston will play Game 4 of their series at noon Eastern time Saturday, followed by Philadelphia and the New York Islanders playing Game 3 at 7 p.m. Vegas and Vancouver will play Game 3 of their series at 9:45 p.m. Eastern in the West hub city of Edmonton, Alberta.

On Sunday, in Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas will play Game 4 of their series at 6 p.m. Eastern followed by Vegas and Vancouver set to play at 10:30 p.m. Philadelphia and the New York Islanders will play in Toronto at 8 p.m.

The postponements of four games to be played Thursday and Friday have led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.

Dallas and Colorado and Vegas and Vancouver are both scheduled to play Game 7 on Sept. 4, if necessary. Game 7 of the Philadelphia-Islanders series is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The playoffs will then shift to Edmonton, where the conference and Stanley Cup finals will be played.

