Orange County to offer drive-thru voting for election at Honda Center

In these pandemic times, Orange County voters are about to be presented with an intriguing option: Cast your ballot without leaving your car.

Honda Center in Anaheim will serve as a polling place for the presidential election, with all Orange County citizens invited to drop off ballots there or vote in person — either inside the arena or inside their vehicle.

“A polling place in your car,” said Neal Kelley, Orange County’s registrar of voters.

Honda Center will be a one-stop voting location from October 30 through Election Day, Nov. 3.

“We’re going to have a very large setup inside of the Honda Center,” Kelley said, “as well as drive-through lanes in the parking lot.”

Honda Center becomes the third major Southland sports venue announced as a polling place, joining Dodger Stadium and Staples Center. In a statement, Kelley called Honda Center “an identifiable location that can accommodate a large number of voters while maintaining social distancing and health and safety protocols.”

“Together, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks are committed to doing our part in assisting our community,” said Tim Ryan, chief executive of the Honda Center, in a statement. “We are thrilled that Honda Center will serve as a polling location, providing a unique voting experience.”

Since the Ducks last played in March, Honda Center has been a community gathering place for such events as pop-up weddings and drive-thru food distributions.

Kelley said he has not talked with the Angels about the possibility of setting up a polling place at Angel Stadium. The Honda Center plan has been in the works for some time, he said, and Angel Stadium sits just on the other side of the 57 Freeway.