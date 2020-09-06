U.S. Open: Novak Djokovic out after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the world and an overwhelming favorite to win the U.S. Open men’s tennis title, was defaulted out of his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta and out of the tournament Sunday after he struck a ball in anger and the ball hit a lineswoman in the throat.

Djokovic had just lost a game, giving Carreno Busta a 6-5 lead in their first set, when Djokovic hit a ball toward the back wall in apparent frustration. The ball hit the lineswoman, who fell to the ground and was gasping for air. She required medical treatment and left the court. On ESPN’s telecast, Djokovic was seen looking at the injured woman in horror and regret, clearly distraught over what he had done.

Tournament officials discussed the matter with Djokovic for several minutes before disqualifying him on the basis of rules against abuse of the ball. He approached Carreno Busta to say a word or two, then packed up his gear and left the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Not long before the incident, Djokovic had fallen to the court and landed awkwardly, with most of his weight resting on his left wrist and arm. He asked for medical treatment and eventually returned to the court but was flexing his left shoulder as if to stretch it out and he appeared uncomfortable.

Carreno Busta advances to the quarterfinals in a tournament that suddenly became wide open. Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles and was expected to win his 18th in a field that was minus Roger Federer, who is recovering from knee surgery, and Rafael Nadal, who elected not to compete because of concerns related to traveling during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sascha Zverev of Germany, who advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, was asked about the action that led to Djokovic’s exit. “It was very unlucky for Novak. If he would have hit it anywhere else, if it had landed anywhere else” the outcome might have been different, Zverev said during a video news conference.

It was unclear whether Djokovic would speak to reporters before he left the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.