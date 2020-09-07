AFC East preview: Bills look to break Patriots’ division dominance

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (James P. McCoy / Associated Press)

2019 | 10-6, 2nd in East

Last year in playoffs | 2019

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

Even though they had two one-possession losses to the division-rival New England Patriots, the Bills finished 10-6 and made the playoffs for the second time in three years. They lost by a field goal in overtime to Houston in the first round, extending their drought without a playoff victory to 25 years.

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

Josh Allen. The third-year quarterback took a big step forward with his accuracy last season, yet still has work to do on his down-the-field passing. He does a better job of protecting the football, and is dangerous when he tucks the ball and runs.

KEEP AN EYE ON

The receivers. The Bills added former Vikings star Stefon Diggs, giving them a corps that includes speedy John Brown and sure-handed Cole Beasley and forming one of the NFL’s best and most versatile receiving trios. Allen will have plenty of options.

