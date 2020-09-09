10 photos that give you a look at SoFi Stadium

What does a $5-billion stadium look like?
Fans of the Rams and Chargers are going to have to wait and see.
Stan Kroenke, owner of the Rams and project developer, participated in an official opening of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this week with Chargers owner Dean Spanos and Inglewood Mayor James Butts to a limited number of members of the media.
The Rams have the honor of breaking in the field with the first game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Chargers will take the field at SoFi Stadium for the first game Sept. 20 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
