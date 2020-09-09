10 photos that give you a look at SoFi Stadium

What does a $5-billion stadium look like?

Fans of the Rams and Chargers are going to have to wait and see.

Stan Kroenke, owner of the Rams and project developer, participated in an official opening of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this week with Chargers owner Dean Spanos and Inglewood Mayor James Butts to a limited number of members of the media.

The Rams have the honor of breaking in the field with the first game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Chargers will take the field at SoFi Stadium for the first game Sept. 20 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Largest stadium in the NFL

SoFi Stadium is an indoor-outdoor stadium and seats about 70,000, expandable to 100,000. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The man behind the plan

Rams owner Stan Kroenke, left, overlooks the new stadium with Kevin Demoff, COO and executive vice president of football operations with the Rams, and Kroenke business partner Alan B. Bornstein after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Ready for game day

A view of SoFi Stadium from the stands. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Photo op

Rams owner Stan Kroenke with his son, Josh Kroenke, left, during the official opening of SoFi Stadium.

(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

120-yard-long video board

Rams played a scrimmage on Aug. 22 at SoFi Stadium, where a 120-yard video board hangs above the field. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Practice, practice, practice

Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 22. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

300-acre sports and entertainment site

A view of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Ready, but still waiting for fans

SoFi Stadium is at Hollywood Park, a nearly 300-acre sports and entertainment site in Inglewood developed by Stan Kroenke. Fans aren’t allowed into the stadium yet because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Parting shot