Complete coverage: NFL 2020 season previews
-
SoFi Stadium, the NFL’s crown jewel, was the the culmination of Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s vision and the NFL’s desire to return to the L.A. market.
-
Playing fantasy football this season requires making some contingency plans in case the NFL season takes an unexpected turn amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers reached the Super Bowl last season, and they’re looking to go back and win this season.
-
After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, Patrick Mahomes gives Kansas City a big edge in the AFC West.
-
For years the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled in the NFC South, but the combination of Tom Brady and Bruce Arians will pose a challenge to the Saints.
-
Behind Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans toppled the Patriots and Ravens in the playoffs. Can they surprise again in 2020?
-
The Green Bay Packers went 13-3 under first-year coach Matt LaFleur in 2019, but will Aaron Rodgers and rest take the next step and challenge for a title?
-
After finishing second to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens last season, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to rise again.
-
The Philadelphia Eagles will be the team to beat in the NFC East, but the Mike McCarthy-led Dallas Cowboys will be a team to watch.
-
A team-by-team breakdown at the AFC East heading into the 2020 NFL season. Can the Buffalo Bills finally best the New England Patriots?
-
Tom Brady knows how to handle pressure well on the football field and the golf course, a characteristic that should serve him well with the Buccaneers.
-
Now that Tom Brady has left New England for Tampa, which quarterback has played the longest with his current team?