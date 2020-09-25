Man’s body found near construction trailers at SoFi Stadium

A man was found dead near the construction trailer complex at the SoFi Stadium development in Inglewood early Friday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said a Latino male in his 20s was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m. The man’s name hasn’t been released publicly because the next of kin has yet to be notified. An autopsy is pending.

A spokeswoman for the development said Inglewood police are investigating the death.

A construction worker at the stadium died in June after falling more than 110 feet from the building’s roof. His family sued the project’s developers in L.A. County Superior Court.

A second construction worker died at the project in July. Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing construction, said at the time he had exhibited “signs of a health issue.” The medical examiner-coroner hasn’t released a cause of death or autopsy report pending further investigation.

The Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13. The Chargers, who share the stadium, host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.