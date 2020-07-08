Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Construction worker dies at SoFi Stadium after exhibiting ‘signs of a health issue’

Construction workers work on the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on March 19.
A second construction worker has died at the SoFi Stadium site in Inglewood.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan FennoStaff Writer 
July 8, 2020
8:02 AM
Another construction worker has died at SoFi Stadium, according to the joint venture overseeing the $5-billion project in Inglewood.

The worker, who wasn’t identified, died at the job site Tuesday after exhibiting “signs of a health issue.”

“His co-workers promptly summoned help and an onsite EMT and local paramedics responded,” Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement in response to questions from The Times. “Unfortunately, it is with great sadness we confirm that he passed away of what appears to be a personal health related cause.”

Workers are being provided counseling “at this very sad and difficult time,” according to the statement.

The death came a little over a month after an ironworker, Juan Becerra, fell at least 110 feet from the stadium’s roof and died. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating that incident.

Last week, developers said the stadium is 97% complete. It will be the centerpiece of a 298-acre development that will include a performance venue, offices, retail, restaurants, housing and more.

Nathan Fenno

Nathan Fenno is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations, features and in-depth stories.

