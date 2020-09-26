College football roundup: Kansas State rallies to stun No. 3 Oklahoma

Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday.

Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Wildcats, who were coming off a season-opening loss to Arkansas State. It was Kansas State’s first-ever road win against a top-three team in the AP poll.

Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions.

Kansas State upset Oklahoma 48-41 in Manhattan, Kansas, last year.

Kansas State said earlier in the week it was struggling to have enough players available at all position groups to play the game because of COVID-19.

In the opening moments of the second quarter, Rattler threw into traffic and found Drake Stoops for a 32-yard touchdown. It was the first career touchdown for the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, and it gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead.

Thompson’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Chabastin Taylor in the second quarter cut Oklahoma’s lead to 14-7, but the Sooners answered with Marvin Mims’ 9-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the first half.

Rattler’s 53-yard pass to Stoops led to Seth McGowan’s 5-yard touchdown run and a 35-14 late in the third quarter.

Two short rushing touchdowns by Thompson got the Wildcats back in the game. Kansas State’s Nick Allen blocked Reeves Mundschau’s punt, and the Wildcats took over at the Oklahoma 38. Vaughn’s 38-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats’ second offensive play and the extra point tied it at 35 with 8:17 to play.

Kansas State’s Blake Lynch hit a 50-yard field goal with 4:32 remaining. Kansas State’s Jahron McPherson intercepted Rattler in the final minute to help close out the win.



No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35

OXFORD, Miss. — Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes and Florida spoiled the coaching debut of Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin.

Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards including touchdown passes of 1, 16, 71 and 17 yards to Pitts. The star tight end had 170 yards receiving.

Trask directed four consecutive touchdown drives that spanned the second and third quarters to build a 41-14 lead for the Gators (1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Kiffin, the former Tennessee and USC head coach who came to Ole Miss from FAU, had the Rebels’ offense humming with Matt Corral at quarterback. Corral completed 22 of 31 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns passes, two to Dontario Drummond.

But they couldn’t stop the Gators. Ole Miss (0-1) tied it at 14 midway through the second quarter before yielding to the Trask-led Florida outburst.

The teams combined for 1,255 yards of total offense, including 642 by the Gators.

No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix warms up before Saturday’s win over Kentucky. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including a pair to Seth Williams, and Auburn scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from Kentucky in the season opener.

The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt in the lone Top 25 matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s opening weekend.

The game was played before a COVID-19-limited crowd of 17,000-plus — mostly Auburn students — and the most electric moment for the sparse in-person audience was a 100-yard interception return called back by targeting just before halftime.

Nix delivered some big plays to start an encore to a promising freshman season, especially to Williams. He completed 16 of 27 passes and also ran for 34 yards.



No. 13 Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help Central Florida open its American Athletic Conference schedule with a win.

Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams each had huge games as Gabriel’s top targets for the Knights (2-0, 1-0). Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had a career-best 13 catches for 136 yards.

Throw in Greg McCrae’s short first-quarter scoring run to lead a productive ground game, and UCF finished with 632 yards with its fast-paced offense pushing the tempo to keep the pressure on. The Knights had a penalty-filled start in the first quarter — including four false-start penalties while trying to get off their first offensive snap — before settling in and blowing the game open with a pair of touchdowns in the final 5 minutes before halftime.

Holton Ahlers threw for 215 yards and three TDs for the Pirates (0-1, 0-1), who were making a delayed start to the season after coronavirus-related scheduling changes. And it came in an essentially empty Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols, with only a smattering of player family members in attendance.



No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Georgia Southern 18

LAFAYETTE, La. — Nate Snyder hit a 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play Saturday, and Louisiana-Lafayette escaped with a victory.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) looked on the way to their first loss when Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a 2-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give the Eagles (1-1, 0-1) an 18-17 lead.

ULL quarterback Levi Lewis, who threw for 290 yards, completed three passes for 47 yards in the final drive, including an 18-yarder to running back Trey Ragas to the Eagle 36. From there, Snyder — who was 2-for-6 on the season including three misses inside 35 yards — split the uprights to give the Cajuns their first 3-0 start since 1988.

Lewis had connected with Errol Rogers on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 10:34 left to give ULL a 17-10 lead after Snyder’s 25-yard field goal late in the third period tied the game.

No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Pittsburgh sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times in the win.

The Panthers moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 behind a relentless defense that kept the 24th-ranked Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in check for most of the afternoon. Pitt limited Louisville to 223 total yards — less than half of its season average coming in — and picked off Cunningham three times, including twice in the fourth quarter.

Cunningham completed just 9 of 21 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown to go with three picks. He was taken off the field on a stretcher following his fourth-down heave that ended up in the hands of Pitt’s Jason Pinnock with 1:19 to go. Freshman defensive lineman Calijah Kancey had his arms wrapped around Cunnigham’s legs as he let the pass go. There was no immediate word on the nature of Cunnigham’s injury.

Senior defensive end Patrick Jones II collected three sacks for the Panthers, who are threatening to lead the nation in the category for the second straight season. Pitt (3-0, 2-0) has 17 sacks through three games, including 14 since conference play opened last week against Syracuse.