Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA will reveal COVID-19 test results from within its athletic department

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson prepares for the snap against Colorado on Nov. 2, 2019.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson prepares for the snap against Colorado on Nov. 2, 2019.
(Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Sep. 25, 2020
5:19 PM
Share

In an effort to improve transparency, UCLA on Friday announced that it would report the number of athletes, coaches and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 on a weekly basis after previously reporting only positive cases from what it described as the university community.

The school said the numbers would be broken down by team with the exception of teams whose rosters include fewer than 10 players; those positive tests would be included in a group identified as “other.”

UCLA had previously been among the five Pac-12 Conference schools and nearly half of the 65 Power Five conference schools that failed to provide athlete testing results as part of an ESPN report. USC has released weekly updates of positive tests among its athletes while failing to specify which teams were involved except when the Trojans’ football and water polo teams were forced to suspend workouts because of viral spikes.

UCLA Sports

Cleared to play, UCLA men’s basketball team must find opponents

UCLA coach Mick Cronin yells to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game.

UCLA Sports

Cleared to play, UCLA men’s basketball team must find opponents

Everything remains in flux for coach Mick Cronin and UCLA basketball a day after the Pac-12 Conference cleared teams to play as soon as Nov. 25.
Advertisement

Since UCLA began welcoming athletes back to campus June 22, the school has conducted 1,210 diagnotistic tests for the novel coronavirus, yielding 15 positives (1.2%) among athletes, coaches and staff. In the past week, 221 tests were given, leading to only one positive result, from within the football program. The school has also conducted tests among its men’s and women’s basketball teams, men’s and women’s soccer teams, men’s and women’s cross-country teams, women’s volleyball team and men’s water polo team.

Anyone who tests positive immediately enters isolation for 10 days from the date of the test and anyone who has come in close contact with that individual goes into quarantine for 14 days from the last date of contact.

UCLA could face additional challenges keeping its viral caseload numbers down in coming weeks. Dormitory move-in is scheduled this weekend for the limited number of students who are allowed to live on campus.

UCLA SportsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement