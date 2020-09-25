UCLA will reveal COVID-19 test results from within its athletic department

In an effort to improve transparency, UCLA on Friday announced that it would report the number of athletes, coaches and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 on a weekly basis after previously reporting only positive cases from what it described as the university community.

The school said the numbers would be broken down by team with the exception of teams whose rosters include fewer than 10 players; those positive tests would be included in a group identified as “other.”

UCLA had previously been among the five Pac-12 Conference schools and nearly half of the 65 Power Five conference schools that failed to provide athlete testing results as part of an ESPN report. USC has released weekly updates of positive tests among its athletes while failing to specify which teams were involved except when the Trojans’ football and water polo teams were forced to suspend workouts because of viral spikes.

Since UCLA began welcoming athletes back to campus June 22, the school has conducted 1,210 diagnotistic tests for the novel coronavirus, yielding 15 positives (1.2%) among athletes, coaches and staff. In the past week, 221 tests were given, leading to only one positive result, from within the football program. The school has also conducted tests among its men’s and women’s basketball teams, men’s and women’s soccer teams, men’s and women’s cross-country teams, women’s volleyball team and men’s water polo team.

Anyone who tests positive immediately enters isolation for 10 days from the date of the test and anyone who has come in close contact with that individual goes into quarantine for 14 days from the last date of contact.

UCLA could face additional challenges keeping its viral caseload numbers down in coming weeks. Dormitory move-in is scheduled this weekend for the limited number of students who are allowed to live on campus.

