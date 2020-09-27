Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Heat defeat Celtics, advance to NBA Finals against Lakers

Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, and Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) battle for a rebound during Game 6 on Sept. 27, 2020.
Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, and Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) battle for a rebound during Game 6 on Sunday night.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Sep. 27, 2020
7:21 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

LeBron James will face his former franchise and Miami Heat president Pat Riley will take on the team he coached to some of their biggest wins when they meet in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Lakers and the Heat will begin the best-of-seven championship series Wednesday at 6 p.m. PDT, the beginning of the end of an NBA season unlike any other in the league’s history.

Miami eliminated Boston 125-11, on Sunday night, surging past the Celtics in the fourth quarter thanks to huge shots from role players Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro as well as a stretch of dominance from star big man Bam Adebayo.

Seven Heat players scored at least nine points Sunday led by Adebayo’s 32. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out five assists.

The team’s will play every other day starting Wednesday with two days off between Games 4 and 5.

