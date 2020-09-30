What time is Lakers-Heat Game 1 of the NBA Finals?
The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since Kobe Bryant led the franchise to its 16th title. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Tania Ganguli, Broderick Turner and Dan Woike discuss the Lakers’ chances to bring home the championship.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat begins Wednesday night at 6 p.m. PDT.
The best-of-seven series would conclude Oct. 13 if all seven games are needed to determine a champion.
Each game will be broadcast by ABC from the AdventHealth Arena on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., where the league restarted its season July 30 after a 4½-month layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers are looking to tie the record of 17 NBA titles, currently held by the Boston Celtics. The Lakers won their first five championships in Minneapolis, and last won the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2010 when Kobe Bryant led the team to its last appearance in the NBA Finals.
Miami is chasing its fourth title, the last two coming when James joined forces with Miami legend Dwyane Wade and talented big man Chris Bosh in 2012 and 2013.
The Heat’s initial championship came in 2006 after Shaquille O’Neal left the Lakers to join Wade and Co.
The Lakers and Miami Heat have been interconnected over the years with Pat Riley, who has won NBA championships coaching both teams.
Here is the schedule (Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary):
Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m. PDT, ABC
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC
Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC
Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. PDT, ABC
Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC
