What time is Lakers-Heat Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat begins Wednesday night at 6 p.m. PDT.

The best-of-seven series would conclude Oct. 13 if all seven games are needed to determine a champion.

Each game will be broadcast by ABC from the AdventHealth Arena on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., where the league restarted its season July 30 after a 4½-month layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakers are looking to tie the record of 17 NBA titles, currently held by the Boston Celtics. The Lakers won their first five championships in Minneapolis, and last won the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2010 when Kobe Bryant led the team to its last appearance in the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

Miami is chasing its fourth title, the last two coming when James joined forces with Miami legend Dwyane Wade and talented big man Chris Bosh in 2012 and 2013.

The Heat’s initial championship came in 2006 after Shaquille O’Neal left the Lakers to join Wade and Co.

Here is the schedule (Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary):

Advertisement

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m. PDT, ABC

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC

Advertisement

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. PDT, ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. PDT, ABC