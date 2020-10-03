Three more members of Tennessee Titans reportedly test positive for coronavirus

Three more members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive Saturday for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Citing an unnamed source, Schefter reported on Twitter that one player and two members of the organization were found to have COVID-19, bringing the total to 16, with eight players and eight other employees.

The NFL postponed the Titans’ home game against Pittsburgh until Week 7, when Tennessee was supposed to have a week off. But it’s conceivable the scope of this outbreak would jeopardize next Sunday’s home game against Buffalo.

Advertisement

The latest Tennessee player to test positive has not been reported, but the previous seven are defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin, and receivers Adam Humphries and Cam Batson.

The Titans shut down their facility to in-person activities Tuesday after the first batch of positive tests. They had hoped to reopen it early next week.