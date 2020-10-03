Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Three more members of Tennessee Titans reportedly test positive for coronavirus

The Tennessee Titans logo on the field at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
A total of 10 members on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
(James Kenney / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2020
7:05 AM
Share

Three more members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive Saturday for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Citing an unnamed source, Schefter reported on Twitter that one player and two members of the organization were found to have COVID-19, bringing the total to 16, with eight players and eight other employees.

The NFL postponed the Titans’ home game against Pittsburgh until Week 7, when Tennessee was supposed to have a week off. But it’s conceivable the scope of this outbreak would jeopardize next Sunday’s home game against Buffalo.

Rams

Rams’ Johnny Hekker is getting his kicks despite not punting much

Los Angeles Rams kicker Samuel Sloman, right, winds up for a field goal attempt with punter Johnny Hekker holding during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Rams

Rams’ Johnny Hekker is getting his kicks despite not punting much

Johnny Hekker has not punted a lot this season — including not at all Sunday versus Buffalo. But the Rams veteran is always a threat to the opposition.
Advertisement

The latest Tennessee player to test positive has not been reported, but the previous seven are defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin, and receivers Adam Humphries and Cam Batson.

The Titans shut down their facility to in-person activities Tuesday after the first batch of positive tests. They had hoped to reopen it early next week.

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement