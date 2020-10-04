Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

NBA Finals: What time is Lakers-Heat Game 3 on Sunday

Lakers guard J.R. Smith warms up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in Orlando, Fla.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 4, 2020
8 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

The game, which will be broadcast on ABC, has an earlier start time than usual. Tipoff is set for shortly after 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT.

The Lakers are seeking their first championship since 2010, when Kobe Bryant led them to a second consecutive title, and the 17th banner in franchise history, which includes five as the Minneapolis Lakers.

Miami, despite missing two starters because of injuries, gave the Lakers a tighter contest in Game 2 on Friday night, but L.A. still prevailed 124-114. Those missing starters, center Bam Adebayo (neck) and point guard Goran Dragic (foot), are listed as doubtful for Game 3.

The Heat know the dire straits they’re in. No team has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

Only four teams have come back from a 2-0 deficit in the Finals, the last the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors. The others: Miami in 2006 with Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal against the Dallas Mavericks, the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Celtics in 1968 against the Lakers.

Here is the complete schedule for the series (Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary):

Game 1, Sept. 30: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Game 2, Oct. 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

