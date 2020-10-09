L.A. Live, Staples Center will not be showing Lakers-Heat Game 5

L.A. Live and Staples Center officials have put out a reminder that the Lakers game against the Miami Heat on Friday night in what could be a title-clinching Game 5 of the NBA Finals will not be shown on any outdoor videoboards there.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic around the area will be limited. Sidewalks on the north and south sides of Chick Hearn Court will be among those closed.

Usual gathering areas such as Star Plaza at Staples Center and Microsoft Plaza at L.A. Live will be off limits.

The news release from parent company AEG noted: “Fans are encouraged to watch the game and celebrate responsibly at home.”