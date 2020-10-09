Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NBA Finals: What time is Lakers-Heat Game 5 on Friday?

The Lakers' LeBron James, left, talks with Anthony Davis after the Game 2 win over the Miami Heat in "Black Mamba" jerseys.
The Lakers' LeBron James, left, talks with Anthony Davis after the Game 2 win over the Miami Heat in which they wore their "Black Mamba" jersey.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 9, 2020
6:30 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday with a chance to clinch the franchise’s 17th title. Here is what you need to know about the start time of the game and how to watch on TV.

The game is scheduled to tipoff just after 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. All NBA Finals games will be broadcast on ABC.

The Lakers will be wearing their “Black Mamba” jersey. They are 4-0 this postseason wearing the uniform that Kobe Bryant and Nike helped design.

Another good omen for the Lakers? LeBron James is 16-1 in closeout games during his career, which included two titles in four NBA Finals appearances with the Heat and another championship in four championship series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the unlikely event the Heat stave off elimination and prevent the Lakers from clinching the title, Game 6 would be Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule for the series (Games 6 and 7 will be played if necessary):

Lakers

Game 1, Sept. 30: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Game 2, Oct. 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114

Game 3, Oct. 4: Heat 115, Lakers 104
Game 4, Oct. 6, Lakers 102, Heat 96

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Dan Loumena

