NBA Finals: What time is Lakers-Heat Game 5 on Friday?

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday with a chance to clinch the franchise’s 17th title. Here is what you need to know about the start time of the game and how to watch on TV.

The game is scheduled to tipoff just after 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. All NBA Finals games will be broadcast on ABC.

The Lakers will be wearing their “Black Mamba” jersey. They are 4-0 this postseason wearing the uniform that Kobe Bryant and Nike helped design.

Another good omen for the Lakers? LeBron James is 16-1 in closeout games during his career, which included two titles in four NBA Finals appearances with the Heat and another championship in four championship series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the unlikely event the Heat stave off elimination and prevent the Lakers from clinching the title, Game 6 would be Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule for the series (Games 6 and 7 will be played if necessary):

Game 1, Sept. 30: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Game 2, Oct. 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114

Game 3, Oct. 4: Heat 115, Lakers 104

Game 4, Oct. 6, Lakers 102, Heat 96

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC