NBA Finals: What time is Lakers-Heat Game 6 on Sunday?

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday with a second chance to clinch the 17th championship in franchise history.

The game, which will be broadcast on ABC, tips off earlier than usual on Sunday — 7:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. PDT.

The Heat were able to avoid elimination on Friday night with a 111-108 victory behind another triple-double from Jimmy Butler, who finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, plus five steals. In the series’ continuing duel, LeBron James put in another stellar performance with 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The big question heading into the game will be the effectiveness of Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who was slowed during Game 5 after reinjuring his left heel. Davis still had 28 points and 12 rebounds as well as three blocked shots and three steals in 42 minutes of play.

Advertisement

Davis, who said Heat forward Andre Iguodala accidentally clipped his heel, is listed as probable for Game 6.

“Iggy kind of stepped on it,” Davis said Friday night. “He aggravated it, but I’ll be fine Sunday.”

Here is the complete schedule, and final scores, for the series (Game 7 will be played if necessary):

Advertisement

Game 1, Sept. 30: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Game 2, Oct. 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114

Game 3, Oct. 4: Heat 115, Lakers 104

Game 4, Oct. 6: Lakers 102, Heat 96

Advertisement

Game 5, Oct. 9: Heat 111, Lakers 108

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. Pacific, ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. Pacific, ABC