Dodgers assure fans a World Series celebration will happen when ‘it is safe to do so’

Dodgers fans have waited a long time to celebrate a World Series championship with the team.

That championship has finally happened — but the group fiesta with the players and staff will have to wait.

Blame the coronavirus.

But rest assured, Los Angeles, a fan-tastic celebration eventually will happen.

Advertisement

“This season was everything we believed it could be. It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball,” the team said in a statement the day after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch its first championship since 1988.

“While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can’t wait to celebrate together!”

The Lakers won the NBA title earlier this month, making this the 10th time multiple professional sports teams from L.A. have won championships in the same year.

Mayor Eric Garcetti told The Times late Tuesday night: “I definitely intend to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers.”

Advertisement

No word on what might happen if the Rams join the L.A. championship mix early next year.