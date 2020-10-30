NBA and players’ union extend deadline to opt out of CBA until Nov. 6

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Assn., the union that represents the league’s players, agreed to extend the deadline for either side to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement until Nov. 6. The deadline previously had been Friday, which already was an extension.

The two sides are negotiating many issues, including when to start next season, with the league favoring a Dec. 22 start and players hoping for a longer offseason and a mid-January start. The sides also are trying to deal with the financial impact of having to play most of next season with a limited numbers of fans, if any are allowed, in attendance at all. It’s likely fans won’t be allowed to attend games at the beginning of the season.

Executives around the NBA are anxiously monitoring the discussions because they will set the calendar for free agency and other transactional deadlines, including the opening of the trade market.

Both sides have said they are committed to compromise to avoid a work stoppage. The NBA or the union can notify the other party of an intent to terminate the current deal by Nov. 6, though it wouldn’t officially terminate until Dec. 14, allowing for ongoing negotiations.