Chargers trade former All-Pro Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans

The Chargers dealt defensive back Desmond King to Tennessee on Monday, one day before the NFL trade deadline.

King was an All-Pro in 2018, when he made a mark defending the slot and as a punt returner.

But he fell out of favor last season and struggled to reestablish himself this year for a team that has played inconsistently on defense.

The Chargers reportedly received a sixth-round pick from the Titans.

Advertisement

King did not play Sunday in Denver because of reasons unrelated to any injury. The Chargers ruled him out Saturday.

Asked about King’s situation following a 31-30 loss to the Broncos, coach Anthony Lynn called the move a team decision.

King also was ruled out of the Chargers’ Week 15 game last year for non-injury reasons.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2017. King appeared in 53 games with 23 starts for the Chargers.