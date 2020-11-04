UCLA players to wear jerseys with social justice messages against Colorado

In an effort to promote social justice on a national stage, more than half of UCLA’s football team will wear one-word messages on the back of their jerseys when the team opens the season at Colorado on Saturday.

The players picked from five messages — Justice, Love, Peace, Equality and Unity — to place on their jerseys where their last names usually go.

Other college football teams, including Clemson, have adopted similar messages on their jerseys after the NCAA said it would permit such a move, although few, if any, teams have had as many players participate as the Bruins are expected to during their nationally televised game against the Buffaloes.

“I think it’s admirable because they’re trying to use their platform to make an impact, so I met with them and listened to their motivation,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said Wednesday. “Ultimately, I supported it because this is something that represents UCLA. This is what UCLA is about.”

The idea originated with UCLA’s squad leaders, who brought the concept to coach Chip Kelly before he sought approval from Jarmond. Players who opted not to participate will wear their normal game jerseys.

The jerseys featuring messages will be worn for just the opener as part of UCLA’s seven-game, conference-only schedule.