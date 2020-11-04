Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA players to wear jerseys with social justice messages against Colorado

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson prepares for the snap during a game against Colorado on Nov. 2.
(Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

In an effort to promote social justice on a national stage, more than half of UCLA’s football team will wear one-word messages on the back of their jerseys when the team opens the season at Colorado on Saturday.

The players picked from five messages — Justice, Love, Peace, Equality and Unity — to place on their jerseys where their last names usually go.

Other college football teams, including Clemson, have adopted similar messages on their jerseys after the NCAA said it would permit such a move, although few, if any, teams have had as many players participate as the Bruins are expected to during their nationally televised game against the Buffaloes.

UCLA Sports

Struggling on the field, UCLA football players thrive in the classroom

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019 file photo, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

UCLA Sports

Struggling on the field, UCLA football players thrive in the classroom

Since Chip Kelly’s arrival as football coach in November 2017, the team has posted program bests for the number of Director’s Honor Roll recipients three times.
Advertisement

“I think it’s admirable because they’re trying to use their platform to make an impact, so I met with them and listened to their motivation,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said Wednesday. “Ultimately, I supported it because this is something that represents UCLA. This is what UCLA is about.”

The idea originated with UCLA’s squad leaders, who brought the concept to coach Chip Kelly before he sought approval from Jarmond. Players who opted not to participate will wear their normal game jerseys.

The jerseys featuring messages will be worn for just the opener as part of UCLA’s seven-game, conference-only schedule.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement