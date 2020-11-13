Here’s how COVID-19 is affecting the college football schedule

A timeline of the college football games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19:
Nov. 13
UCLA’s home opener against Utah scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Rose Bowl was called off. The Pac-12 declared the game a no-contest and said in a statement that the Utes did not have the minimum number of players available after multiple positive tests and resulting isolation of other players per contact tracing protocols.
Arizona State’s home opener against California scheduled for Nov. 14 was nixed because of several positive COVID-19 tests among Sun Devils players and staff, including coach Herm Edwards. The school said that the positive tests put the football team below the league-minimum 53 available scholarship players.
UCLA and California scheduled a game against each other for Nov. 15 at the Rose Bowl.
Nov. 12
Pittsburgh’s game at Georgia Tech for Nov. 14 was postponed after the Panthers were forced to pause team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.
Nov. 11
The game between No. 3 Ohio State and host Maryland on Nov. 14 was canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapins program.
The Southeastern Conference has now lost four games this week to COVID-19. The conference announced No. 12 Georgia at Missouri was postponed.
Nov. 10
No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee for Nov. 14 were called off because of COVID-19 issues, raising the number of Southeastern Conference games postponed for the week to three.
The SEC said that the Aggies and Volunteers will be rescheduled for Dec. 12, but the Crimson Tide’s game against the defending national champion Tigers is in danger of not being played at all after COVID-19 cases in LSU’s program.
In the American Athletic Conference, Navy’s game at Memphis on Nov. 14 was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at the Naval Academy.
Nov. 9
The Southeastern Conference postponed the Nov. 14 game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program. The game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Starkville, Miss.
No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a win at South Carolina.
Nov. 6
The season opener scheduled for Nov. 7 between Utah and Arizona in Salt Lake City was canceled following a request from the Utes due to what the Pac-12 said were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players.
The league said Utah doesn’t have the required minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of positive tests and the need for other players to isolate under contact tracing protocols. The Pac-12 didn’t specify how many players had tested positive.
Nov. 5
The season opener between California and Washington on Nov. 7 was canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players. California doesn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of the positive test and the need for other players to isolate under contact tracing protocols, the Pac-12 said in a statement.
The American Athletic Conference postponed the Tulsa at Navy game scheduled for Nov. 7 because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing at Navy. A makeup date has not been announced. Tulsa and Navy do not share a common open date the rest of the season.
Nov. 4
Louisville paused all football activities and its game at Virginia was postponed at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters the program had 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players who were in quarantine because of contact tracing. Five support staff members also tested positive and two others are in quarantine.
Nov. 3
Wisconsin canceled its Nov. 7 home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off, as COVID-19 cases within their team continue to rise.
School officials announced that three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive, bringing the program’s total number of active cases to 27. That includes 15 players and 12 staffers.
Neither game will be rescheduled, and all team-related activities remain paused indefinitely.
Oct. 28
Wisconsin football suspended all team activity for at least a week because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Badgers’ game against Nebraska on Oct. 31 was canceled.
Oct. 27
The games between Marshall and Florida International scheduled for Oct. 30 and North Texas and Texas-El Paso for Oct. 31 were postponed.
Oct. 26
Organizers announced the cancelation of the 2020 Holiday Bowl, citing coronavirus concerns. The event had been held in San Diego every year since 1978.
The San Jose-New Mexico game scheduled for Oct. 31 was moved to San Jose because a high number of COVID-19 cases in Bernalillo County, N.M.
Oct. 17
The season opener between Colorado State and New Mexico scheduled for Oct. 24 was canceled.
Oct. 16
Southern Mississippi and Texas-El Paso announced the postponement of their game scheduled for Oct. 17. The game was rescheduled for Dec. 5.
Oct. 14
The Florida-Louisiana State game scheduled for Oct. 17 was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak left the Seminoles with fewer than 50 players available.
Oct. 1
Louisiana announced that its game against Appalachian State for Oct. 7 was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Mountaineers. Game rescheduled for Dec. 4.
Sept. 29
South Alabama-Troy game scheduled for Oct. 3 is postponed as South Alabama paused football workouts temporarily. Game is rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Sept. 25
Georgia State at Charlotte game for Sept. 26 is postponed after positive COVID-19 results and contact tracing.
The Mid-American Conference reverses course and announced that it will stage a football season in the fall.
Sept. 24
The Pac-12 and Mountain West announced they will play fall football.
Sept. 23
Houston-North Texas game for Sept. 26 was canceled.
Arkansas State-Tulsa game for Sept. 26 was postponed. Game will be rescheduled.
South Florida at Florida Atlantic game for Sept. 26 is canceled.
Sept. 22
Wake Forest at Notre Dame was postponed. Game is rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Sept. 21
Massachusetts announced it intends to play a limited number of games this season, more than a month after canceling its season.
Sept. 18.
The game between Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern was postponed following positive tests on FAU’s team. The game is rescheduled for Dec. 5.
Houston at Baylor was canceled.
Sept. 17
Charlotte at North Carolina on Sept. 19 was canceled after some members of the 49ers were quarantined.
Sept. 16
Big Ten reversed course and announced the conference will play a 2020 fall season beginning Oct. 23-24.
Sept. 15
Arkansas State announced that its game against Central Arkansas scheduled for Sept. 19 is rescheduled to Oct. 10 because Arkansas State is unable to assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability.
Sept. 12
Virginia Tech-Virginia game has been postponed, and Hokies pause practices. Game is rescheduled on Dec. 12.
The ACC announced that the Virginia-Duke game, originally scheduled for Nov. 14, is rescheduled for Sept. 26.
The American Athletic Conference announced that Memphis’ Sept. 18 game against Houston has been postponed. The Tigers paused all football activities on the day before due to COVID-19. Game is rescheduled to Dec. 5.
Brigham Young announced that its Sept. 19 game against Army has been postponed due to COVID-19. Makeup date to be announced.
Sept. 7
The Tulsa-Oklahoma State game that was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 gets pushed back to one week to Sept. 19.
Sept. 4
Texas Christian postponed its season opener against Southern Methodist.
Aug. 26
North Carolina State announced its game at Virginia Tech has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26.
Aug. 15
Cincinnati moved its season opener against Austin Peay from Sept. 3 to Sept. 19.
Aug. 14
East Carolina-Marshall, scheduled for Aug. 29, is postponed to Sept. 12.
Aug. 12
The Big 12 Conference announced it would join the SEC and ACC in playing revised fall football schedules.
Aug. 11
The Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences announced the cancelation of fall football season.
List of games canceled or postponed
Marshall at East Carolina, original date: Aug. 29, rescheduled date, Sept. 12, then TBD
Austin Peay at Cincinnati, original date: Sept. 3, rescheduled date: Sept. 18
ULM at Troy, original date: Sept. 5, rescheduled date: Dec. 5
SMU at TCU, original date: Sept. 11, rescheduled date: TBD
NC State at Virginia Tech, original date: Sept. 12, rescheduled date: Sept. 26
Tulsa at Oklahoma State, original date: Sept. 12, rescheduled date: Sept. 19
Louisiana Tech at Baylor, original date: Sept. 12, rescheduled date: TBD
Houston at Memphis, original date: Sept. 18, rescheduled date: Dec. 5
BYU at Army, original date: Sept. 19, rescheduled date: TBD
Virginia at Virginia Tech, original date: Sept. 19, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State, original date: Sept. 19, rescheduled date: Oct. 10
Charlotte at North Carolina, original date: Sept. 19, rescheduled date: canceled
FAU at Georgia Southern, original date: Sept. 19, rescheduled date: Dec. 5
Houston at Baylor, original date: Sept. 19, rescheduled date: canceled
Memphis at UTSA, original date: Sept. 25, rescheduled date: canceled
Georgia State at Charlotte, original date: Sept. 26, rescheduled date: TBD
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, original date: Sept. 26, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
North Texas at Houston, original date: Sept. 26, rescheduled date: TBD
Tulsa at Arkansas State, original date: Sept. 26, rescheduled date: TBD
South Florida at FAU, original date: Sept. 26, rescheduled date: canceled
Temple at Navy, original date: Sept. 26, rescheduled date: Oct. 10
Rice at Marshall, original date: Oct. 3, rescheduled date: Dec. 5
Troy at South Alabama, original date: Oct. 3, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Louisiana at Appalachian State, original date: Oct. 3, rescheduled date: Dec. 4
UAB at Rice, original date: Oct. 10, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
FAU at Southern Miss, original date: Oct. 10, rescheduled date: Dec. 10
Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, original date: Oct. 14, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Oklahoma State at Baylor, original date: Oct. 17, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Vanderbilt at Missouri, original date: Oct. 17, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
LSU at Florida, original date: Oct. 17, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Cincinnati at Tulsa, original date: Oct. 17, rescheduled date: Dec. 5
FIU at Charlotte, original date: Oct. 17, rescheduled date: Dec. 5
Southern Miss, original date: at UTEP Oct. 17, rescheduled date: Dec. 5
Missouri at Florida, original date: Oct. 24, rescheduled date: Oct. 31
New Mexico at Colorado State, original date: Oct. 24, rescheduled date: canceled
Marshall at FIU, original date: Oct. 30, rescheduled date: Dec. 11
North Texas at UTEP, original date: Oct. 31, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Wisconsin at Nebraska, original date: Oct. 31, rescheduled date: canceled
Purdue at Wisconsin, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: canceled
FIU at UTEP, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: canceled
Louisville at Virginia, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: Nov. 14
Air Force at Army, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: TBD
Tulsa at Navy, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: TBD
Washington at California, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: canceled
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: Dec. 3
UTSA at Rice, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: TBD
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: TBD
Arizona at Utah, original date: Nov. 7, rescheduled date: canceled
Utah at UCLA, original date: Nov. 13, rescheduled date: November 14, then canceled
Air Force at Wyoming, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: canceled
Auburn at Mississippi State, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Memphis at Navy, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: TBD
Texas A&M at Tennessee, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Alabama at LSU, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: TBD
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Ohio State at Maryland, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: canceled
Georgia at Missouri, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: TBD
California at Arizona State, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: canceled
Coastal Carolina at Troy, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: TBD
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: Dec. 12
Rice at Louisiana Tech, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: TBD
North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham, original date: Nov. 14, rescheduled date: TBD
The Associated Press contributed to this report.