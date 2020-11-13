Here’s how COVID-19 is affecting the college football schedule

UCLA’s home opener against Utah scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Rose Bowl was called off. The Pac-12 declared the game a no-contest and said in a statement that the Utes did not have the minimum number of players available after multiple positive tests and resulting isolation of other players per contact tracing protocols.

Arizona State’s home opener against California scheduled for Nov. 14 was nixed because of several positive COVID-19 tests among Sun Devils players and staff, including coach Herm Edwards. The school said that the positive tests put the football team below the league-minimum 53 available scholarship players.

UCLA and California scheduled a game against each other for Nov. 15 at the Rose Bowl.

