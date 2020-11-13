Marlins hire Kim Ng, former Dodgers assistant GM, as MLB’s first female general manager

Kim Ng was announced Friday as the Miami Marlins’ general manager, making the longtime baseball executive the first woman and first Asian American to hold the position for a Major League Baseball team.

Ng started as an intern for the Chicago White Sox and was hired full time by the team in 1991. She became the youngest assistant general manager in MLB history when she was hired by the New York Yankees in 1998. She was the Dodgers’ vice president and assistant general manager from 2002-2011, then took the job as MLB’s senior vice president for baseball operations.

At the time, Ng said she still hoped to become a general manager in the majors.

“In terms of my long-term aspirations, they’re still there,” Ng had said. “If anything, this makes me a more well-rounded candidate.”

Advertisement

According to the Marlins, Ng is believed to be the first woman to hold the general manager position in any major North American sports league.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

She replaces Michael Hill, who was let go by the Marlins after the 2020 season.