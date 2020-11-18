Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Cardinals-Seahawks winner for Thursday NFL game

Rams Aaron Donald hits Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as he prepares to throw a pass.
Aaron Donald, left, and the Rams kept quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense under wraps last week. Can Arizona do the same?
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
NFL Thursday

ARIZONA (6-3) AT
SEATTLE (6-3)

TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Seahawks by 3
Over/under: 57½
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Seahawks were playing better when they lost to Arizona in overtime. Now, they’re coming off back-to-back defeats and Russell Wilson has been so-so. Cardinals are rolling on offense, and their defense isn’t half bad. CARDINALS 28, SEAHAWKS 24

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

