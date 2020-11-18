L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Cardinals-Seahawks winner for Thursday NFL game

NFL Thursday

ARIZONA (6-3) AT

SEATTLE (6-3)

TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.

Line: Seahawks by 3

Over/under: 57½

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Seahawks were playing better when they lost to Arizona in overtime. Now, they’re coming off back-to-back defeats and Russell Wilson has been so-so. Cardinals are rolling on offense, and their defense isn’t half bad. CARDINALS 28, SEAHAWKS 24