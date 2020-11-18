L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Cardinals-Seahawks winner for Thursday NFL game
NFL Thursday
ARIZONA (6-3) AT
SEATTLE (6-3)
TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Seahawks by 3
Over/under: 57½
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Seahawks were playing better when they lost to Arizona in overtime. Now, they’re coming off back-to-back defeats and Russell Wilson has been so-so. Cardinals are rolling on offense, and their defense isn’t half bad. CARDINALS 28, SEAHAWKS 24
The Rams have announced that a player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a team statement released Tuesday night.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.