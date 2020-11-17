Rams player tests positive for the coronavirus

The Rams have announced a player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the team Tuesday night.

The player immediately self-quarantined. The team has canceled practice for Wednesday and moved all football activities remotely.

Statement from the Los Angeles Rams: pic.twitter.com/lcxklfWNzo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2020

The Rams are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla.