Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams player tests positive for the coronavirus

Rams players huddle during a game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams players huddle during a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Inglewood.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Eduardo Gonzalez Staff Writer 
Share

The Rams have announced a player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the team Tuesday night.

The player immediately self-quarantined. The team has canceled practice for Wednesday and moved all football activities remotely.

The Rams are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla.

Rams
Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.
Advertisement
Advertisement