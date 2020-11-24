Brandon Ingram re-signs with Pelicans; Heat give Bam Adebayo contract extension

Restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram’s agents, Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management, confirmed the deal on Tuesday to The Associated Press.

Ingram is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans.

The 23-year-old Ingram, a 2016 second overall draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers, was dealt to New Orleans during the 2019 offseason as part of a blockbuster trade that sent perennial All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers. New Orleans also received guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, as well as multiple draft picks in that deal.

The 6-foot-7 Ingram this season developed into an effective and reliable scorer from the perimeter as well as on dribble drives. He shot a career best 39.1% from three-point range but also routinely finished above the rim in the free-flowing, up-tempo offense the Pelicans ran last season under previous coach Alvin Gentry.

Now Ingram will play for new coach Stan Van Gundy, who said shortly after his hiring that viewed Ingram and Pelicans 2019 top overall draft choice Zion Williamson “two of the most unique young guys in the entire league.”

“There’s just a lot to build around there,” Van Gundy said.

The Pelicans and veteran 7-foot center Steven Adams agreed to a two-year extension following his trade to New Orleans as part of a four-team deal that also sent guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to Milwaukee.

Adams’ extension is for $35 million, said a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been announced.

Adebayo gets extension

Bam Adebayo once worried about money. Never again.

Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed on a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million, the team and Adebayo’s agent Alex Saratsis said . The contract has not been signed and won’t be until Adebayo completes a physical, something that is likely to occur in the next few days.

It will be the richest contract in terms of total value in Heat history.

“This is an accomplishment I always wanted to get,“ Adebayo said. “Just being able to reach this milestone and being able to generationally change my family’s life and also take care of the people around me, it’s a big deal to me.“

Adebayo will make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the 2021-22 season. And if he makes an All-NBA team this season, something he narrowly missed doing last season, his annual salary would rise.

Etc.

The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed guard Pat Connaughton to a three-year deal worth nearly $16 million. … Free-agent guard Brad Wanamaker signed with the Golden State Warriors, giving the team additional depth in the wake of Klay Thompson’s Achilles injury that will sideline him all season.