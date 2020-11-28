49ers might need to find a temporary new home amid coronavirus restrictions

The San Francisco 49ers may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks. County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules take effect Monday and will last for three weeks.

The 49ers have home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The team also practices at that site in the county.

“We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed,” the team said in a statement.

Statement from the San Francisco #49ers: pic.twitter.com/KbH6kcxYD2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 28, 2020

Elsewhere in the NFL

— Denver Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, his backup Brett Rypien and practice squad member Blake Bortles were pulled off the practice field and sent home over concerns about their contact with QB Jeff Driskel, who is infected with COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t addressed the situation publicly. The Broncos (4-6), who are scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) on Sunday, were working with the NFL to resolve the situation.

Denver had returned to work Saturday after canceling the previous two days of practice. In addition to Driskel, kick returner Deontae Spencer has tested positive.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the COVID-19 list, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, the division rival Baltimore Ravens, added six more players to the list.

Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens — Baltimore is down to three defensive linemen — casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday to Tuesday night.

Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list.

The NFL has few options should the game need be further delayed. The league also moved Thursday night’s matchup between Baltimore and Dallas to Dec. 7.

— The Saints placed starting left tackle Terron Armstead on their COVID-19 list, leaving him ineligible for Sunday’s game at Denver.

— The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday. He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID-19 when Indianapolis hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead.

— The Las Vegas Raiders said running backs coach Kirby Wilson won’t coach this week because of COVID-19-related reasons. He will miss the game at Atlanta. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will handle Wilson’s duties on Sunday against the Falcons.