Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller is named SEC co-special teams player of the week

The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller the league’s co-special teams player of the week after she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.

Fuller shared the award Monday with Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney after serving as Vanderbilt’s primary kicker in a loss to Missouri. The senior soccer player sent a squib kick 30 yards that was covered at the Missouri 35 to open the second half in her only chance to kick.

Fuller became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, joining Katie Hnida, who was the first scoring two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003, and April Goss, who had an extra point for Kent State in 2015.

Fuller is continuing to practice with Vanderbilt, which visits No. 11 Georgia on Saturday. Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women’s soccer tournament title on Nov. 22.