Prep football: Kickers and punters are ready to make impact

Special teams play continues to gain in importance, which puts the spotlight on kickers and punters. The Southland’s group will be solid in 2022.

It starts with senior Aidan Flintoft of Oaks Christian, a Stanford commit known for his punting but also a capable kicker.

Dylan Fingersh of Capistrano Valley was near perfect as a sophomore on field goals, making eight of nine. He’ll be a weapon for the Cougars.

Mark Hyan of Loyola is a top athlete and soccer player who was a backup quarterback last season. He has a powerful leg.

Clint Geryak of St. Francis is fearless. Maybe that’s why he’s also a pole vaulter. He made nine field goals last season.

Advertisement

Dieter Kelly of Orange Lutheran and Blake Wilson of Santa Margarita will be top kickers from the powerful Trinity League.

Stopped by Oaks Christian. Watched punter Aidan Flintoft do his thing. pic.twitter.com/Gm9zTrUX9Z — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2022

Mathias Brown of Sunny Hills had six field goals in 2021. John Norell of Glendora has been making steady progress after converting six field goals last season and averaging 41.6 yards on punts.

Ryon Sayeri is the latest top kicker from Chaminade. Talking about perfection, Ismael Figueroa of Temescal Canyon was seven of seven on field-goal attempts last season.

Justin Ludovico of Etiwanda was six for six on field goals last season.

It’s always fun to see how coaches have recruited the latest group of soccer players to contribute in football, so prepare for a new collection of first-time kickers this fall.