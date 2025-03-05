Prep talk: Former Notre Dame standout Ella Parker leads Oklahoma in hitting

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame standout Ella Parker is playing like an All-American at Oklahoma.

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball standout Ella Parker is off to a great start in her sophomore year at Oklahoma. She entered this week leading the team in hitting with a .574 average, including four home runs and 24 RBIs.

Parker, the niece of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, was equally dominant during her high school days.

Here’s a story from 2023 about Parker’s softball greatness. …

JuJu Watkins left it all on the court this season 🔥#B1GWBBall x 𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 pic.twitter.com/l2FJnt6x9y — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 4, 2025

The Southern California Open Division basketball regional playoffs begin Wednesday with an intriguing game matching St. John Bosco against host Harvard-Westlake, the two-time defending state champions. The winner advances to play Roosevelt in Eastvale on Saturday night.

