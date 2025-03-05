Prep talk: Former Notre Dame standout Ella Parker leads Oklahoma in hitting
Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball standout Ella Parker is off to a great start in her sophomore year at Oklahoma. She entered this week leading the team in hitting with a .574 average, including four home runs and 24 RBIs.
Parker, the niece of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, was equally dominant during her high school days.
Here’s a story from 2023 about Parker’s softball greatness. …
The Southern California Open Division basketball regional playoffs begin Wednesday with an intriguing game matching St. John Bosco against host Harvard-Westlake, the two-time defending state champions. The winner advances to play Roosevelt in Eastvale on Saturday night.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
