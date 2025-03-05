Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Former Notre Dame standout Ella Parker leads Oklahoma in hitting

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame standout Ella Parker at a softball field.
Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame standout Ella Parker is playing like an All-American at Oklahoma.
(Luca Evans / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball standout Ella Parker is off to a great start in her sophomore year at Oklahoma. She entered this week leading the team in hitting with a .574 average, including four home runs and 24 RBIs.

Parker, the niece of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, was equally dominant during her high school days.

Here’s a story from 2023 about Parker’s softball greatness.

The Southern California Open Division basketball regional playoffs begin Wednesday with an intriguing game matching St. John Bosco against host Harvard-Westlake, the two-time defending state champions. The winner advances to play Roosevelt in Eastvale on Saturday night.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement