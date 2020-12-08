College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State remain top four

For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.

Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

The Bearcats also will not play this week against Tulsa, the committee’s 24th-ranked team. Those two schools are scheduled to meet Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Ohio State is also currently without a game this weekend after Michigan had to cancel because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Georgia is ninth and Miami is 10th.

Coastal Carolina, coming off a big victory against BYU, jumped five spots to No. 13.

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Georgia

10. Miami (FL)

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. North Carolina

18. Brigham Young

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Texas

21. Colorado

22. Oklahoma State

23. North Carolina State

24. Tulsa

25. Missouri