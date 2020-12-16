Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Santa Anita suffers its 15th horse death of 2020

(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Southern California’s main thoroughbred tracks had their first racing or training fatality in more than three months when an unraced 2-year-old filly suffered life-ending injuries during morning training at Santa Anita on Wednesday.

Penelope Rose had not run a race and was galloping on the main track when she fractured her right front humerus, the bone that joins the shoulder to the elbow, while galloping. Radiographs showed that the injury was unrecoverable and she was euthanized. As is standard, a necropsy will be performed and reviewed by the California Horse Racing Board.

It was the second training death this year for trainer Eddie Truman. Miss Romania, a 3-year-old filly, died on Feb. 12, also of a fractured humerus.

At Santa Anita, it was the 15th death this calendar year and 16th if you go back to the start of the racing year on Dec. 26, 2019. Last year, the track reached 16 deaths by Feb. 22. A combination of enhanced safety protocols and less racing because of shutdowns caused by the coronavirus and, later in the year, nearby fires could be considered factors in cutting the death count by more than half.

Last year, the track was shut down for almost a month in the spring because of the high number of horse fatalities. Santa Anita had 37 racing and training deaths during the 2018-2019 racing year.

Penelope Rose, a California-bred, was purchased for $32,000 as a yearling in the 2019 Keeneland yearling sale. The horse did not have any recorded workouts.

Even though Santa Anita’s last racing day was Oct. 25, the track has been open for training. Some trainers, rather than move their stable to Del Mar for the short fall meeting, keep their horses at Santa Anita and just ship down on race day. The same is true for nearby Los Alamitos. Since Oct. 26, Santa Anita has recorded 4,652 timed workouts and tens of thousands of exercise gallops. Most horses exercise at least five days a week or more.

Santa Anita’s six-month winter/spring meeting starts on Dec. 26.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

