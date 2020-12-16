Worker dies in retail district under construction in development near SoFi Stadium

A worker died Wednesday morning after an accident at the retail district under construction in the 298-acre development that includes SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said a male in his 30s was pronounced dead at 6:43 a.m. An autopsy will be performed.

The man’s name wasn’t released pending the notification of family members.

“We send our condolences to the individual’s family, friends and co-workers,” a statement on behalf of the Hollywood Park development said. “We will work with those impacted by this loss to provide support in the days and weeks ahead. Safety is our top priority, and we are working with the retail site’s general contractor … to ensure it remains a focus going forward.”

A spokesman for California’s Division of Occupational Health and Safety said the worker was “crushed in an accident involving a crane.” The agency has launched an investigation.

This is the fourth death this year at the development, which will eventually include millions of square feet of retail, offices, restaurants, residences, parks and more surrounding the stadium.

In June, a construction worker at SoFi Stadium died after falling an estimated 120 feet from the roof. Cal-OSHA issued five citations with proposed penalties of more than $54,000 to two companies this month in connection with the death. The companies have appealed. The worker’s family has sued several companies in L.A. County Superior Court.

A second SoFi Stadium construction worker died in July. An autopsy by the medical examiner-coroner ruled the death an accident due to cocaine intoxication.

A third man was found dead in September near the construction trailers at the site. The man, who the medical examiner-coroner said was experiencing homelessness, died from an accident through a “sharp force injury.”

