Sports

Nevada outpaces Tulane in Potato Bowl

Nevada wide receiver Tory Horton juggles the ball on catching as Tulane defensive back Ajani Kerr moves in for the tackle.
Nevada wide receiver Tory Horton (20) juggles the ball on catching as Tulane defensive back Ajani Kerr (21) moves in for the tackle during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.
(Steve Conner / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.

Nevada (7-2) finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolfpack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3.

This year’s Potato Bowl allowed Nevada to end with a win after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolfpack a spot in the Mountain West title game.

Cameron Carroll rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for Tulane (6-6), which was one of 19 schools to play 11 regular-season games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Green Wave failed in their bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.

Nevada built a 19-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Green Wave rallied, pulling within within 26-20 midway through the third quarter.

Then Nevada’s dominant ground game took over, imposing its will on a Tulane defensive line thinned by injuries and absences.

Lee rushed for 105 yards and Toa had 102 yards rushing with a touchdown to go along with 77 yards receiving.

Associated Press

