High school football top performers in the Southland

Mater Dei defensive back Ace Leutele makes a one-handed interception against De La Salle in the fourth quarter Saturday in the CIF Open Division state championship bowl game at Saddleback College.

A look at the top performers from Southern California regional football bowl games Saturday.

RUSHING

• Elleyon Clark, Palmdale: Rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown and caught one touchdown pass in loss to American Canyon.

• Andre Lopez, American Canyon: Rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns in win over Palmdale.

• Jordon Davison, Mater Dei: Rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown in win over De La Salle.

• Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in win over Fresno Central.

• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in overtime loss to Vanden.

PASSING

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Completed 20 of 25 passes for 353 yards while tying the state bowl record with six touchdown passes in win over Twelve Bridges.

Advertisement

• Joshua Suarez, Palmdale: Passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for one touchdown in loss to American Canyon.

• Dash Beierly, Mater Dei: Passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns against De La Salle.

• Jassi Williams, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in loss to Sonora.

• Eli Ingalls, Sonora: Passed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

• Kalani Mcleod, Vanden: Passed for 370 yards and two touchdowns in win over Rio Hondo Prep.

RECEIVING

• Evan Aguirre, Palos Verdes: Caught four passes for 101 yards and one touchdown against Twelve Bridges.

• Joey Koyama, Palos Verdes: Caught three touchdown passes against Twelve Bridges.

• Jaylen Stokes, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Had 136 yards in receiving and one touchdown against Sonora.

DEFENSE

The Reis twins from Palos Verdes. Freshmen linebackers. pic.twitter.com/9J12MlAX1X — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2024

• Weston and Christian Reis, Palos Verdes: The freshmen twin linebackers had eight and seven tackles, respectively, in win over Twelve Bridges.

Advertisement

• Lucas Campizta, Mater Dei: Finished with 11 tackles, including eight solo, against De La Salle.

• Jake Minter, Edison: Had seven tackles and caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Fresno Central.