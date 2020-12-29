Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Refund, please: UCLA asks Pac-12 for basketball travel expenses back

UCLA coach Mick Cronin reacts during the second half against San Diego.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin reacts during the second half against Pepperdine on Nov. 27 in San Diego.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said Tuesday that he had sought reimbursement from the Pac-12 Conference for the Bruins’ travel expenses after their men’s basketball game against Oregon was canceled last week when the referees were unable to work because of COVID-19 issues.

One referee tested positive for COVID-19 and the two others were placed into quarantine as a result of contact tracing protocols because the crew had worked together the previous night.

“I’m waiting to hear back from them,” Jarmond said of the conference, “but hopefully they respond in a positive way.”

The postponement of the game has resulted in a nearly two-week layoff for the Bruins (5-2 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), who are scheduled to play Utah (4-1, 1-0) on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement