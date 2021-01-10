Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bill Belichick to receive Medal of Freedom from President Trump

President Trump holds a football helmet given to him by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
President Trump holds a football helmet given to him by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during the team’s Super Bowl championship visit to the White House in April 2017.
(Saul Loeb / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump and Belichick have known each other for years, with Trump before his campaign victory in 2016 reading a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally. Belichick said afterward he was not a political person and that he had “a friendship and loyalty to Donald.“

Trump has selected a string of sports figures and political backers for the award of late. He often has held grand presentation ceremonies for the award, but recent ceremonies have taken place in private. Trump generally has avoided the press since his election loss.

Belichick is undoubtedly one of the most successful coaches in NFL history and owns the most wins among active coaches. The Bill Belichick Foundation also provides scholarship and grant funds to help underprivileged youth participate in sports programs.

