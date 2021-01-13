James Harden joins Kevin Durant in Brooklyn as centerpiece in four-team trade

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a deal for Houston Rockets star and former MVP James Harden, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The deal also includes Cleveland and Indiana, with the Rockets acquiring Victor Oladipo in the four-team blockbuster.

Harden is reunited with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant, giving the Nets two former MVPs with 18 All-Star appearances and 16 All-NBA team berths between them. Eventually, it’s presumed Kyrie Irving will join them.

Brooklyn dealt Caris LeVert, whom the Rockets then flipped to Indianapolis for Oladipo.

Advertisement

In addition, the Nets sent four future first-round picks (including a first from Cleveland in 2022 that originally belonged to Milwaukee) and four future pick swaps. Brooklyn also sent Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince to Cleveland. The Rockets also get Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs in the deal, according to reports.

The Philadelphia 76ers, according to sources, were also in discussions to acquire Harden.

Houston’s resolve to trade Harden increased in recent days and dramatically culminated with Harden declaring the situation in Houston beyond repair after two straight blowout losses to the Lakers.

Advertisement

Harden’s departure marks the end of an era in Houston, where he, general manager Daryl Morey and coach Mike D’Antoni pushed the Rockets to the edges of the NBA Finals, only to fall short to Golden State in consecutive seasons.