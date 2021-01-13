NBA: Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Hornets in Kristaps Porzingis’ return

Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points in his return from a knee injury and Dallas beat Charlotte.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to help Rick Carlisle become the 16th coach in NBA history to win 800 games. The Mavericks have won four straight after opening 2-4.

Porzingis played for the first time since having knee surgery in October. The 7-foot-3 Latvian played 21 minutes, finishing 6 of 16 from the floor and 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He had four rebounds.

Terry Rozier had 18 points for the Hornets.

Advertisement

Trial Blazers 132, Kings 126

Damian Lillard scored eight of his season-high 40 points in the final four minutes and Portland tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers to beat Sacramento.

Lillard and CJ McCollum each hit six 3s to lead Portland to its fourth straight victory. Lillard added 13 assists, and McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-best 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Blazers trailed by 20 midway through the second quarter and were down 105-100 going into the fourth before rallying to win their second consecutive game against the Kings in five days. Portland won 125-99 on Saturday.

Portland tied the team record for 3s set last year in the bubble. The Blazers shot 23 for 48, missing their last four,

Advertisement

De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, six assists and six rebounds for Sacramento.



Nets 116, Knicks 109

Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the solo superstar before soon centering a Big Three, leading Brooklyn — short-handed after agreeing to a trade for James Harden — past New York.

Durant was already scheduled to play on both nights of a back-to-back for the first time since surgery to repair his Achilles tendon. He maybe had to do a little more than planned after the Nets shook up their roster earlier in the day with a four-team blockbuster highlighted by the acquisition of Harden.

With point guard Kyrie Irving missing a fifth straight game for personal reasons, the Nets had only nine players.

Advertisement

Julius Randle scored 30 points for the Knicks. They have lost five in a row.



Bucks 110, Pistons 101

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double and Milwaukee beat Detroit for the third time this month.

The Bucks built a big early lead with a flurry of 3-pointers. Brook Lopez connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, when the Bucks were 7 of 11 from long distance. Detroit was 4 of 20 overall in the period and trailed 27-13 after one.

Jrue Holiday added 21 points for the Bucks. Jerami Grant had 22 for Detroit.

Advertisement

Grizzlies 118, Timberwolves 107

Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored a season-high 20 off the bench and Memphis rallied to beat Minnesota.

Brandon Clarke added 19 points for Memphis. Malik Beasley had 28 points for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell added 25, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 14 rebounds.

The teams will meet again Friday night in Minnesota.

