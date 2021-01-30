College basketball: No. 2 Baylor goes to 16-0; No. 24 Oklahoma tops No. 9 Alabama

WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks, and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with an 84-72 victory over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Mitchell made a three-pointer with 11½ minutes left to extend the Bears’ lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.

“This was a tough game because it was emotional,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “The team wanted to win it for Davion, and obviously Davion wanted to play well being a transfer from Auburn.”

Baylor (16-0) has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16, MaCio Teague 15 and Mayer 13. Flo Thamba was scoreless in 17 minutes but had 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

Jaylin Williams scored 17 points for Auburn (10-8), which had won four of its previous five games. Freshman guard Sharife Cooper added 15 points.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said his young backcourt got outplayed by Baylor’s veteran guards.

“And that’s OK, because Butler and Teague and Davion Mitchell and Flagler are all really good,” Pearl said. “But I think our guys are good too. But that was disappointing.”



No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61

NORMAN, Okla. — De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help Oklahoma beat Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without scoring leader Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4). They became the second team in the last 25 years to beat three top-10 teams in a row, following wins over Kansas and Texas.

Alex Reese scored 15 points for Alabama (14-4). It had won 10 in a row.

No. 3 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 72

NEWARK, N.J. — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes, and Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory, beating Seton Hall.

Advertisement

Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright’s team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

The Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing the Pirates (9-8, 6-5) their third straight loss to a ranked opponent.

Shevar Reynolds had 13 points for Seton Hall.



No. 10 Texas Tech 76, Louisiana State 71

BATON ROUGE, La. — Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two three-pointers to key a stunning late rally in Texas Tech’s victory over Louisiana State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Advertisement

Texas Tech (12-5) scored straight 12 points in the final minute. With the Red Raiders trailing 71-64 following a field goal by Shareef O’Neal with 1:10 remaining, McClung hit two from behind the arc.

Shannon led Texas Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds. McClung added 22 points.

Javonte Smart matched his career high with 29 points for LSU (11-5).



Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and Florida beat West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Advertisement

Noah Locke had 19 points for the Gators (10-4). Tyree Applebee finished with 12.

Derek Culver led the Mountaineers (11-5) with a career-high 28 points.

No. 12 Missouri 102, Texas Christian 98 (OT)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33, and Missouri beat Texas Christian in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Advertisement

The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went eight for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep three with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.

Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points.



Penn State 81, No. 14 Wisconsin 71

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Myreon Jones scored 20 points on eight-for-12 shooting, and Penn State snapped a decade-long skid against Wisconsin.

Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 17 for the Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten). They had lost 13 straight to the Badgers.

Advertisement

Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) with 18 points.



Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 Florida State 65

ATLANTA — Moses Wright scored 23 points, and Georgia Tech beat Florida State, ending the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.

Jose Alvarado added 21 points and Michael Devoe had 19 for the Yellow Jackets (8-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

RaiQuan Gray had 19 points for Florida State (10-3, 6-2 ).

Advertisement

Utah 77, Colorado 74

Alfonso Plummer scored 21 of his 23 points in the final 7:49 to lift Utah. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

BOULDER, Colo. — Reserve 6-foot guard Alfonso Plummer scored 23 points — 21 in the final 7:49 — and Utah rallied to stun Colorado.

McKinley Wright IV made a pair of foul shots to give the Buffaloes their largest lead at 65-46 with 8:46 left before the Utes outscored Colorado 31-9 the rest of the way.

Plummer did all his damage late, burying four three-pointers in the last 7:49. His four-point play with 3:24 left gave the Utes (7-7, 4-6 Pac-12 Conference) a 70-69 lead, and they never trailed again.

Advertisement

Pelle Larsson blocked Wright’s three-point attempt as time expired.

Timmy Allen had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Utah. The Utes have won three of their last five following a four-game losing streak.

Wright led Colorado with 15 points, and Jeriah Horne had 10.



Arizona 71, California 50

TUCSON — James Akinjo had 13 of his 20 points in the second half, and Arizona cruised to a win over California.

Advertisement

The Wildcats (13-4, 7-4 Pac-12) won their fourth of the last five games and their ninth straight over the Golden Bears (7-12, 2-10).

Jordan Brown and Azuolas Tubelis added 12 points each, and Bennedict Mathurin scored 10. Akinjo had a pair of three-pointers and eight assists. Arizona was six of 13 from beyond the arc and 27 of 52 from the field.

Cal lost its fourth in a row. Matt Bradley had 21 points, making seven of 10 from the field and five of six from three-point range. Aside from Bradley, the Golden Bears made 11 of 37 from the field (30%) and two of 16 from three-point range (13%). Joel Brown added 10 points.