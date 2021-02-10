Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban decides to stop playing national anthem before home games

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban walks across the court
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban decided to stop playing the national anthem before home games this season.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time at Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

Cuban didn’t elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, “Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” when the 2019-20 season resumed in the Florida bubble last summer.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

