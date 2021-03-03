Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The time Terry Bradshaw went by the name ‘Tom Brady’ in 1983

Terry Bradshaw with Tom Brady and the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LI in 2017.
Fox Sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw, left, on the field with New England quarterback Tom Brady after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017.
(Al Bello / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Terry Bradshaw was Tom Brady 38 years ago.

At the time, Bradshaw had more Super Bowl wins (four) than any other quarterback. These days, it’s Brady (seven) who holds that distinction.

But that’s not the only reason the above statement is true.

For one day, Terry Bradshaw was Tom Brady.

On Wednesday, the website Quirky Research tweeted an archival story that is, indeed, quite quirky.

The headline read, “Steelers’ ‘Tom Brady’ undergoes arm surgery.’”

It was referring to Bradshaw, not a then-unknown 5-year-old boy living in Northern California.

On March 3, 1983, Bradshaw had surgery to repair muscle tears in his right elbow at Doctors Hospital in Shreveport, La.

He was admitted under an alias — Thomas Brady, which by pure coincidence also was the name of the kid who one day would surpass Bradshaw (and Joe Montana) in the record books by winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one (so far) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bradshaw, who missed most of the following season because of the elbow injury before retiring in July 1984, told the Tampa Tribune three weeks after the surgery that he had nothing to do with the fake name.

“When I woke up after the operation, a doctor came into the room and told me they had used an alias so I’d be able to rest without being bothered,” Bradshaw said, according to a current story in the Florida newspaper. “He said, ‘Your name’s ‘Thomas Brady.’ That’s how it happened.”

