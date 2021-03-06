Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Unheralded Idol pulls off the upset in the Big ‘Cap at Santa Anita

Trainer Richard Baltas, who is stretching the front leg of horse Two Thirty Five, got his first Grade 1 stakes victory on Saturday at Santa Anita with Idol.
(John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
The Santa Anita Handicap thought it had some star power when undefeated Maxfield shipped in for a race that was once worth $1 million but dwindled to $400,000. Yet it was a late charge by a lightly raced 4-year-old that ended Maxfield’s five-race streak.

Idol, who had five starts and never won a stakes race, went from fifth at the top of the stretch to win by a half-length over Express Train. Maxfield finished third. Idol was the fourth betting choice and paid $12.80 to win.

Idol is now the only horse eligible for a $1-million bonus if he also wins the Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita on May 31 and the Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Aug. 21. The bonus was added to attract better horses to the race.

“It’s unbelievable, I’ve been coming here since I was a 13-year-old,” said Richard Baltas, the 59-year-old winning trainer. “Before I even got to be a horse trainer, I saw all the greats run here in the Big ‘Cap but you never think that you’re going to be here but you keep working hard and God blessed you.”

Joel Rosario was the winning jockey.

The other Grade 1 race on the card was the $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile for older horses running on the turf. It was one of the best races of the day with three horses crossing the line in close formation. It was Hit The Road ($10.40 to win) who snuck through on the inside to win by a neck under jockey Florent Geroux, who was at Santa Anita to ride Maxfield.

The win was a milestone for trainer Dan Blacker, who won his first Grade 1.

“I gave myself 10 years to win a Grade 1 and I got it done in year nine,” Blacker said. “I don’t want to make this about me. It’s all about the horse, he’s such a professional animal, a true racehorse.”

The Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos was won easily by a Cal-bred. Brickyard Ride ($12.00) went to the front and stayed there to win the seven-furlong race by four lengths for trainer Craig Lewis and jockey Alexis Centeno.

“He’s blessed with a lot of natural speed obviously and he’s learning how to relax,” Lewis said. “He reached for ground like a horse that could run forever. He’s starting to look like he could be the goods.”

In the $100,000 China Doll Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf, Going Global ($4.00) had a strong finishing kick to win by three-quarters of a length.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

