Sparks’ #WNBAJerseyGate post might be the best April Fool’s joke of the day

A little more than a week after unveiling their new logo for the 2021 season, the Sparks revealed their new jerseys ... psych!

On Thursday, the WNBA team posted a picture on Twitter of two jerseys placed on hangers. One is purple with yellow writing and the circle logo and the other is white with purple details. Both designs look as if they were scrawled by a child, which would cause anyone who knows how serious jersey designs are to scratch their head, although a Children’s Hospital tribute design isn’t a bad idea.

𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 🚨



Los Angeles Sparks announce new jerseys for 2021 season.



🔗 https://t.co/oRoJoHAEgg #WNBAJerseyGate pic.twitter.com/aXfaqa0iTr — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) April 1, 2021

When clicking the link that accompanies the post, fans are taken to a landing page that reveals that the jerseys are, indeed, an April Fool’s joke.

The Sparks’ image is a modification of a post published Monday by journalist Jackie Powell, who shared photos of Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty jerseys she found on sale at a local Dick’s Sporting Goods.

I ventured to @DICKS and what do ya know! Here they are! These were $100 a piece and then there was a charcoal jersey for $250 that includes the HSS patch on the front. #WNBA | #Ownthecrown pic.twitter.com/3jpcb5Q1UE — Jackie Powell (@ClassicJpow) March 29, 2021

The WNBA, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been playing cat and mouse with fans over the actual unveiling of the 2021 season jerseys for its 12 teams. The tag #WNBAJerseyGate has been used to gather what little information players and teams are giving out and what gems fans find on scavenger hunts as some stores have put the jerseys on sales floors before the official release date.

There are two accounts especially leading the charge, Chicago Sky fan account @TheSkyShowCHI and journalist and talk show host Khristina Williams. It appears each team will have three jersey designs, Heroine, Explorer and Rebel. Prices for the Nike jerseys run from $100 to $250.

Thorough #WNBAJerseys leak reporting here feat #WNBATwitter tweets! Which means it’s time for a #WNBAJerseyGate Scoreboard!!! 🚨🚨🚨



I believe this is EVERYTHING we’ve seen/heard so far:



White jerseys!

Fire emojis!

Too much blue/navy blue!

KEESUSK!!! #WNBA https://t.co/t2ERZCsu8l pic.twitter.com/vi1LJbtsUH — The Sky Show CHI (@TheSkyShowCHI) March 30, 2021

Diamond DeShields also said @chicagosky will have a Top 3 #WNBA city jersey design!



Said that's all she would say without giving too much away. pic.twitter.com/iEWUfl2kLW — Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) March 30, 2021

Our new uniforms 👀🔥 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 24, 2021

S/O to Dick's for just releasing WNBA merch before its even announced 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ePfCEpJhfj — De'Shaun Harris (@wonderkid7055) March 29, 2021

SCOOP: One of the new Connecticut Sun Nike #WNBAJERSEYS for next season will pay homage to the Mohegan Tribe and its language, which became extinct in 1908.



(THREAD) — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) March 29, 2021

A source told me that the new threads will be a royal blue color with patterns consisting of lines and dots on the shoulders. There's also navy trim towards the top of the jerseys. — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) March 29, 2021

As to when the WNBA jerseys actually will be unveiled, Twitter posts declared “before Memorial Day” on May 31, or “before the WNBA Draft” on April 15. There also are reports the jerseys will be unveiled April 14.