Sparks reveal new primary team logo ahead of their 25th WNBA season

The Los Angeles Sparks will be sporting a different look when they hit the court for the 2021 season.

The team unveiled a new primary logo Monday that pays homage to the team’s 25-year history in Los Angeles while retaining some familiar aspects.

So what’s new? The Los Angeles Sparks lettering around the edges encircles the familiar palm tree logo with the letters L and A on both sides of the center image. The primary colors remain the same — purple and gold — and the team is also keeping its alternative black and white logos. Teal will also be utilized in alternative logos, too.

The new logo comes on the heels of a promising 2020 season in which the Sparks (15-8) finished third in the Western Conference before falling to the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

With Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver back in the fold for the upcoming season, the Sparks are poised to be WNBA title contenders in the league’s 25th season.